A problem with the DRS on his Sauber pitched Marcus Ericsson into a frightening accident during practice for the Italian Grand Prix
With nothing to do but entertain the crowds around a tight, narrow demo circuit in Milan, Sebastian Vettel neatly demonstrated that F1 cars are always tricky beasts
McLaren totally messed up a practice pit stop during the second F1 test when a wheel was put on the wrong way around, followed up by another stop during which a car was dropped off the jack
Both Ferraris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen were wiped out in a crash which could have serious implications for the championship
After two and a half disastrous seasons using Honda power, McLaren has announced that it'll be parting ways with the Japanese firm at the end of 2017
Codemasters is taking realism to completely new levels in the F1 2017 game, with the discovery of a broken McLaren Honda power unit
It seems during qualifying for the Belgian GP, Fernando Alonso drove so quickly through a corner, it confused his McLaren Honda and completely broke it
We got our hands on a copy of the new F1 2017 game ahead of its release and spent a few days playing it, discovering quite a few things along the way
It’s a long-discussed topic and has been debated many times, but could a Formula 1 car really drive upside down? This fantastic video analyses whether it’s possible, or not
With less than a month until the release of the up-coming F1 2017 game, the first proper gameplay trailer has dropped and it shows off a rather special new addition – racing around Monaco at night
The ugly, awkward-looking ‘halo’ cockpit protector is making its F1 arrival in 2018, but these concept designs putting helmet liveries on the device drastically improve how it looks
Some of the liveries from endurance racing's most revered era have achieved iconic status - and they look stunning when applied to modern F1 machinery
This video comparison of Lewis Hamilton’s 2016 and 2017 pole laps at Silverstone is brilliant proof of just how much faster this year’s monstrous new Formula 1 cars are compared to their predecessors
Former rally driver Rosemary Smith became the oldest person to drive an F1 car by getting behind the wheel of an 800bhp Renault machine at Paul Ricard circuit