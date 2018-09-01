or register
F1 Driver Somehow Walks Away From Crash Caused By DRS Failure

A problem with the DRS on his Sauber pitched Marcus Ericsson into a frightening accident during practice for the Italian Grand Prix

a year ago Formula 1 16 comments
Sebastian Vettel Has Had An Embarrassing Public Demo Day Crash

With nothing to do but entertain the crowds around a tight, narrow demo circuit in Milan, Sebastian Vettel neatly demonstrated that F1 cars are always tricky beasts

a year ago Formula 1 14 comments
Watch The McLaren Team Totally Botch A Pit Stop During F1 Testing

McLaren totally messed up a practice pit stop during the second F1 test when a wheel was put on the wrong way around, followed up by another stop during which a car was dropped off the jack

2 years ago Formula 1 32 comments
The First 20 Seconds Of The Singapore GP Were Complete Carnage

Both Ferraris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen were wiped out in a crash which could have serious implications for the championship

2 years ago Formula 1 52 comments
It's Official: McLaren And Honda Have Split

After two and a half disastrous seasons using Honda power, McLaren has announced that it'll be parting ways with the Japanese firm at the end of 2017

2 years ago Formula 1 53 comments
Honda’s Engine Is Completely Broken In The F1 2017 Game Too

Codemasters is taking realism to completely new levels in the F1 2017 game, with the discovery of a broken McLaren Honda power unit

2 years ago Formula 1 28 comments
Alonso Drove So Fast At Spa He Confused And Broke His McLaren Honda

It seems during qualifying for the Belgian GP, Fernando Alonso drove so quickly through a corner, it confused his McLaren Honda and completely broke it

2 years ago Formula 1 32 comments
10 Things I Learned From Binging On The New F1 2017 Game

We got our hands on a copy of the new F1 2017 game ahead of its release and spent a few days playing it, discovering quite a few things along the way

2 years ago Formula 1 33 comments
Could An F1 Car Actually Drive Upside-Down?

It’s a long-discussed topic and has been debated many times, but could a Formula 1 car really drive upside down? This fantastic video analyses whether it’s possible, or not

2 years ago Formula 1 42 comments
Formula 1 This Red Bull/Porsche F1 Livery Concept Is Absolutely Stunning
Monaco At Night Is F1 2017’s Stunning First Gameplay Preview

With less than a month until the release of the up-coming F1 2017 game, the first proper gameplay trailer has dropped and it shows off a rather special new addition – racing around Monaco at night

2 years ago Formula 1 13 comments
F1’s Halo Would Look Much Better With Helmet Livery Designs

The ugly, awkward-looking ‘halo’ cockpit protector is making its F1 arrival in 2018, but these concept designs putting helmet liveries on the device drastically improve how it looks

2 years ago Formula 1 37 comments
F1 Cars With Classic Group C Sportscar Liveries Look Incredible

Some of the liveries from endurance racing's most revered era have achieved iconic status - and they look stunning when applied to modern F1 machinery

2 years ago Formula 1 42 comments
Epic Video Compares Hamilton’s 2016 And 2017 Pole Laps At Silverstone

This video comparison of Lewis Hamilton’s 2016 and 2017 pole laps at Silverstone is brilliant proof of just how much faster this year’s monstrous new Formula 1 cars are compared to their predecessors

2 years ago Formula 1 34 comments
This 79-Year-Old Lady Is The Oldest Person To Drive An 800bhp Formula 1 Car

Former rally driver Rosemary Smith became the oldest person to drive an F1 car by getting behind the wheel of an 800bhp Renault machine at Paul Ricard circuit

2 years ago Formula 1 45 comments

