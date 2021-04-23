Alfa Romeo Will Soon Bin Its Rear-Wheel Drive Platform

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Skids in Alfas - soon to be a thing of the past?

FCA had grand plans for the near-billion euro Giorgio platform. It was to underpin no less than 15 models across multiple brands, and yet, all these years after its launch, it’s only been used for the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. Now, it turns out Alfa will bin the rear-wheel drive architecture altogether. The issue? It was never designed with electrification in mind, so future cars from the brand will instead sit on the Stellantis STLA-Large platform along with multiple models from sister brands.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told a roundtable of Italian journalists this week: “We are working on the Large platform of Stellantis and we will no longer use the Giorgio…We must take advantage of the volumes to take all possible opportunities and bring an EV range to Alfa Romeo, but always with the touch of Alfa Romeo.” Giorgio won’t be ditched entirely by Stellantis, Imparato noted, with plans to integrate a modified version within the newly forged auto giant’s four-platform stategy. Alongside the lack of future proofing for electrification, it’s also apparently of little use for anything other than mid-sized vehicles.