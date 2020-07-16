FCA And PSA Have Renamed Themselves 'Stellantis'

As FCA and PSA count down to their official corporate wedding day they’ve picked a new post-merger name, but it doesn’t seem to have impressed too many people

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA have picked the official business name beneath which they’ll juggle all their automotive brands. The Euro-US mash-up has plumped for Stellantis, inspired by the Latin word ‘stello,’ meaning ‘to brighten with stars. It’s meant to symbolise forward thinking and optimistic progress, and after reading it you’ll no doubt feel your insides flush warm with unexpected excitement and all the promise of dreams come true.

Or, perhaps, you’ll wonder why they went with something that sounds like a good name for a supermarket’s in-house brand of toiletries, or perhaps for an unpleasant skin rash. Got Stellantis? You’ll want some antibacterial cream for that. We joke, but there’s some merit to the question of why a simpler, less pretentious option wouldn’t have served in a scenario where both sides of the merger were struggling to stay competitive. This is a marriage of financial necessity, after all, in the face of the leviathans of the Volkswagen Group and Toyota Motor Corporation.