A Type R-Engined Honda S2000 Is Reportedly Arriving In 2024
According to a source within Honda, the S2000 is getting its long-awaited second-generation with a 2.0-litre turbo-powered roadster
It’s now 11 years since the Honda S2000 went out of production. Although enthusiasts have clamoured after a successor ever since, the shaky current sports car market hasn’t left us with hope. However, against all odds, Honda is said to be making a second-generation version.
According to a report in Forbes citing “a source close to Honda,” the Japanese manufacturer’s marketing people are “seriously considering” a return for the S2000 in 2024. Huzzah!
A launch that year would coincide with both the 25th anniversary of the S2000 and a concept previewing the production car the year before could mark Honda‘s 75th birthday. For the car’s 20th anniversary, the company made a new/old S2000 concept wearing a body kit and other modernised parts, the purpose of which might have partly been to fuel interest in a second-generation model.
Building an all-new, emissions-compliant engine with a 9000rpm redline would be a tall order, of course. It should come as no surprise that the expected powerplant for this all-new S2000 will instead be the Civic Type R’s 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four. That’d being the case, it’d be the lightly electrified version coming in the next Type R.
So, we’re looking at a boosty mid-range rather than a zingy top-end, although the electrical component of the car should at least combat turbo lag.
According to the Forbes report, the proportions will be close to those of the original S2000. It would be hugely impressive if Honda can pull that off with modern crash regulations while packaging the new turbo engine. Aluminium and carbon fibre are to be used in its construction, keeping the weight under 1360kg.
This new S2000 would face stiff competition from other Japanese sports cars upon its arrival. The all-new Subaru BRZ was revealed a few weeks ago, and its Toyota GR86 will be shown to the world for the first time next year. Nissan 400Z production will be in full swing by 2024 (with Europe denied a look-in - we’re still salty about that), and the GR Supra should still be in production. Since the Civic Type R is better than every other hot hatch out there, though, we’ve full confidence in Honda building something superior to both domestic and international rivals.
3 comments