A Type R-Engined Honda S2000 Is Reportedly Arriving In 2024

According to a source within Honda, the S2000 is getting its long-awaited second-generation with a 2.0-litre turbo-powered roadster

It’s now 11 years since the Honda S2000 went out of production. Although enthusiasts have clamoured after a successor ever since, the shaky current sports car market hasn’t left us with hope. However, against all odds, Honda is said to be making a second-generation version. According to a report in Forbes citing “a source close to Honda,” the Japanese manufacturer’s marketing people are “seriously considering” a return for the S2000 in 2024. Huzzah!

A launch that year would coincide with both the 25th anniversary of the S2000 and a concept previewing the production car the year before could mark Honda‘s 75th birthday. For the car’s 20th anniversary, the company made a new/old S2000 concept wearing a body kit and other modernised parts, the purpose of which might have partly been to fuel interest in a second-generation model. Building an all-new, emissions-compliant engine with a 9000rpm redline would be a tall order, of course. It should come as no surprise that the expected powerplant for this all-new S2000 will instead be the Civic Type R’s 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four. That’d being the case, it’d be the lightly electrified version coming in the next Type R. So, we’re looking at a boosty mid-range rather than a zingy top-end, although the electrical component of the car should at least combat turbo lag.