A Fully Loaded UK-Spec C8 Chevrolet Corvette Costs The Same As A Base 911

Pricing for UK-bound, right-hand drive Corvettes have been announced, and while they work out a lot more than they cost in the USA, the value is still incredible

Praise be to the gods of horsepower - the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is coming to the UK in right-hand drive. We’ve known that for a while, but now, the big question mark over price has finally been dealt with.

Chevrolet Europe has confirmed that the Launch Edition will be £81,700 as a coupe, or £87,110 as a cabriolet. This might seem like a lot when the starting price for the mid-engined ‘Vette in the USA is $59,995 (just under £48,000), but it’s still remarkable value.

The UK C8 coupe and drop-top are slightly cheaper than a Porsche 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera cabriolet in their base specs. No 992 Carrera is going to go for its £82,795 starting price - not once the options list has been perused. The Launch Ed. C8s, on the other hand, come in the top-spec 3LT trim, which means you get Magnetic Ride Control as standard.

Even the eventual base-spec European Corvette will be well specced, with the 2LT trim grade - featuring the Performance Data Logger, a head-up display, 14-speaker Bose audio system among other things - and the Z51 Package as standard. The latter provides the C8 with bigger Brembo brakes, an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, a performance exhaust, aero bits and pieces, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S boots.

Most importantly, you’re getting a couple of extra cylinders relative to the Porsche, and a pleasing absence of turbochargers. Mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the ‘LT2’ naturally-aspirated, pushrod V8 develops 488bhp and 470lb ft. This allows for the 0-60mph sprint to be done and dusted in just 2.9 seconds.

The only trouble is, we’ll have to wait a little longer for the car to land on our shores - Chevrolet says the C8 Stingray won’t arrive at European dealers until the latter half of 2021.

So for now, we ask you: 911 or Corvette?

