A Four-Cylinder Toyota GR Supra Is Heading To The USA
Reports suggest that a US market version of the inline-four A90 Supra is arriving very soon
If you’re living Stateside and were upset about missing out on the inline-four Toyota Supra action, allow us to alleviate your sorrow. The 255bhp, 100kg lighter four-pot version of the ‘A90’ GR Supra - confirmed for Europe a few weeks ago - is heading to the USA.
Having already reported that the 2.0-litre Supra has been certified for sale in the US via the California Air Resources Board, MotorTrend nudged Toyota VP of marketing Ed Laukes for more information. He wouldn’t confirm the model’s entrance to the US directly, but told the publication to “stay tuned until next week”.
Given that this report came out on 8 February, we can be sure that the US market version of the entry-level Supra will be revealed any day now. We’re assuming it will - as is the case in Europe - only be available in the 255bhp/295lb ft state of tune. Over in Japan, the 2.0-litre is also available in a cheaper 197bhp configuration - ideal for any engine swap heroes.
The European 2.0-litre GR Supras are good for a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds, an increase of just 0.8sec. You can thank the weight drop for the reasonably modest deficit. As well as ensuring it’s almost as quick, the lighter powerplant will also aid handling - the closely-related BMW Z4 gets noticeably sharper when you switch to its range of inline-fours, and this will be the case with the Supra too.
Sadly, although much of Europe and soon the USA will soon have access to this 2.0-litre Supra, UK buyers have been denied such an option. Boo and indeed hiss.
5 comments