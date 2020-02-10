A Four-Cylinder Toyota GR Supra Is Heading To The USA

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you’re living Stateside and were upset about missing out on the inline-four Toyota Supra action, allow us to alleviate your sorrow. The 255bhp, 100kg lighter four-pot version of the ‘A90’ GR Supra - confirmed for Europe a few weeks ago - is heading to the USA. Having already reported that the 2.0-litre Supra has been certified for sale in the US via the California Air Resources Board, MotorTrend nudged Toyota VP of marketing Ed Laukes for more information. He wouldn’t confirm the model’s entrance to the US directly, but told the publication to “stay tuned until next week”.

Given that this report came out on 8 February, we can be sure that the US market version of the entry-level Supra will be revealed any day now. We’re assuming it will - as is the case in Europe - only be available in the 255bhp/295lb ft state of tune. Over in Japan, the 2.0-litre is also available in a cheaper 197bhp configuration - ideal for any engine swap heroes.