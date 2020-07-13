A 503bhp M3-Engined Toyota Supra GRMN Is Planned, But Production Will Be Limited
A report suggests a BMW S58-engined Supra is in the works, but Toyota is said to only be making 200
There are a few reasons the Toyota GR Surpra - for us at least - hasn’t quite hit the mark. Since one of the main factors is the car’s lack of distinction from the Z4 it was jointly developed with, we’re not sure making a faster one from yet more BMW bits is the solution, but regardless, we’re intrigued by the prospect.
According to Japenese publication Best Car Web, a ‘Supra GRMN’ is planned, and it’ll use the 503bhp ‘S58’ twin-turbo inline-six found in the BMW X3 M/X4 M as well as the next-generation M3/M4. What’s particularly unusual about this is there are no plans to put the new M Division engine in a ‘Z4 M’ - the Supra isn’t simply getting this engine by default.
Stranger too is the choice of transmission. Most current and future applications of the S58 are hooked up to conventional eight-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes, presumably because this works better with BMW’s all-wheel drive system. The one exception is the base, rear-drive only M3 and M4, which will both have a six-speed manuals. The hotter Supra will use neither.
Reportedly, BMW’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission - which the company is gradually abandoning - will go into the GRMN, despite some initial reluctance from the German brand to make it available to Toyota.
Sounds like an intriguing recipe, but few customers will benefit - as per the report, production will be limited to only 200 units. That would make the special Supra three times as rare as the last Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring product, the Yaris GRMN, of which 600 were made.
It won’t be here for a little while either, with the Supra GRMN not due to be introduced until 2023. That’ll be towards the end of the A90’s life, with the sports car due to go out of production in 2025. After that, Best Car Web reckons, there won’t be a replacement. With BMW already opting out of a next-gen Z4, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.
