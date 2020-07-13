A 503bhp M3-Engined Toyota Supra GRMN Is Planned, But Production Will Be Limited

A report suggests a BMW S58-engined Supra is in the works, but Toyota is said to only be making 200

There are a few reasons the Toyota GR Surpra - for us at least - hasn’t quite hit the mark. Since one of the main factors is the car’s lack of distinction from the Z4 it was jointly developed with, we’re not sure making a faster one from yet more BMW bits is the solution, but regardless, we’re intrigued by the prospect. According to Japenese publication Best Car Web, a ‘Supra GRMN’ is planned, and it’ll use the 503bhp ‘S58’ twin-turbo inline-six found in the BMW X3 M/X4 M as well as the next-generation M3/M4. What’s particularly unusual about this is there are no plans to put the new M Division engine in a ‘Z4 M’ - the Supra isn’t simply getting this engine by default.

Stranger too is the choice of transmission. Most current and future applications of the S58 are hooked up to conventional eight-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes, presumably because this works better with BMW’s all-wheel drive system. The one exception is the base, rear-drive only M3 and M4, which will both have a six-speed manuals. The hotter Supra will use neither. Reportedly, BMW’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission - which the company is gradually abandoning - will go into the GRMN, despite some initial reluctance from the German brand to make it available to Toyota.