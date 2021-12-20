740bhp Seat Leon Hill Climb Car Has A Turbo VR6 And A Giant Wing

A second-generation Seat Leon wouldn’t be the kind of car we’d normally be gagging to watch a YouTube video for, but this is no ordinary example of the breed. It’s the 740bhp monster belonging to a chap called Dejan Dimitrijevic, who used it to secure 2nd place overall in the Croatian Hill Climb Championship in 2021.

It took the 3.2-litre turbocharged VR6 engine borrowed from his last car, a MkV VW Golf R32 which was wrecked in a crash. This six-cylinder unit powers all wheels via a six-speed sequential KAPS gearbox, and uses what’s described by the uploading YouTube channel as “pretty much the most aggressive ALS [anti-lag] system in all of hill climb racing.