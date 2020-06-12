or register
Gaming

6 Things We Learned From The Gran Turismo 7 Announcement Trailer

We scoured GT7's announcement trailer for clues about the Playstation 5 launch title

Last night’s big reveal bash for the Playstation 5 included two games petrolheads will find particularly interesting: a next-generation version of Grand Theft Auto V, and Gran Turismo 7.

Official details on the latter are still thin on the ground, but thankfully, the announcement trailer and its attached gameplay footage reveal plenty about the game. It’s looking great so far, mixing some of the best bits of Gran Turismo Sport with classic GT features we’ve not seen in a while.

The map menu returns

Not seen since Gran Turismo 4, the ‘GT Town’ map-style menu is back. It’s been given a thoroughly modern makeover, however, with snazzy animated icons and little dots moving around the ‘roads’ giving the whole affair a much more ‘living’ look.

You’ll also have different people talking you through what’s what - in the gameplay footage we see ‘Sarah’ in the main menu and ‘Rupert’ in the Tuning Shop.

Used cars!

Anyone who remembers the thrill of loading up the used car dealership in Gran Turismo 2 at the precise moment necessary to buy a Subaru Impreza 22B will be overjoyed by this. Used cars will feature in GT7, having been absent from the series since GT5. We don’t know what the setup will be exactly - all we’ve seen so far is an icon for the Used Cars section on the main menu.

It'll look beautiful

Quelle surprise - GT7 will look very nice. Taking full advantage of the PS5’s increased processing power and 4K support, it’ll be by far the prettiest game in the series, as showcased throughout the reveal trailer.

Trial Mountain is back

GT7 should be getting all of GT Sport’s tracks, although at least two series favourites will be returning, not seen since GT6 - Daytona, and Trial Mountain. The latter has been given some tweaks, as seen in the video at the top of the page, but it should hopefully feel pleasantly familiar.

It'll have these cars in it

As we wait for the official car list (or a leak), the best we can do for now is pay close attention to the reveal trailer and see what we can spot. We saw:

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DBR9
Audi R8
BAC Mono
Chevrolet Corvette (C2)
Chevrolet Corvette (C6 GT3)
Dodge Viper (first-generation)
Ford GT (2005)
Honda NSX (second-generation)
Honda NSX (second-generation GT3)
Jaguar E-Type
Lamborghini Diablo
Lamborghini Murcielago
Mazda RX-Vision GT3
Porsche 356 Carrera
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Porsche 917
Porsche Carrera GT
Subaru WRX STI NBR Challenge

Any more you can add to the list? Hit us up in the comments.

Scapes from GT Sport, Career from GT6

One of the most beloved parts of GT Sport, the ‘Scapes’ photo function, will be kept on for GT7, while something Sport was missing - a Career mode - will be added. We’re not sure how either feature will stack up in the new game yet, but some Career progression followed by a little mucking around on Scapes sounds like an evening well spent.

What aspect of GT7 are you looking forward to most?

