3 Other Records The SSC Tuatara Smashed During Its 300mph+ Runs

It’s likely your head’s still in a spin from the SSC Tuatara’s incredible 331mph run in Nevada. But if we may blow your mind a little more, it’s worth pointing out that becoming the world’s fastest production Car’ wasn’t the only achievement unlocked.

The 1750bhp hypercar obliterated a total of four records. The other three were the public road records for the fastest flying mile (313.12mph), fastest flying kilometre (321.35mph), and highest speed (331.15mph). It should come as no surprise that the former holder was the Koenigsegg Agera RS (below), which cleaned up all three during its 276.36mph run in Nevada a few years ago. What’s particularly interesting, though, is that those records had previously stood for nearly 80 years.