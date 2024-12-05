Yes, Someone Really Dropped £8.75 Million On A Pagani Zonda

The Pagani Zonda is, at last, dead. Despite having been effectively replaced twice, Pagani was still happy to make the odd one-off for people willing to write a big enough check, and even a few limited-run specials. In August we had what we think really is the last one, the Zonda Arrivederci, and perhaps that explains why a 2014 Pagani Zonda LM Roadster just broke an auction record.

When the hammer fell at RM Sotheby’s recent sale at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, this Zonda became the most expensive Pagani ever at $11,086,250, or around £8.75 million, beating the Zonda Aether which went for the equivalent of £5 million in 2019. Bids came from those in the room, online and over the phone.

Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - rear

For their $11m, the well-heeled owner has a one-of-a-kind Zonda inspired by the 24 hours of Le Mans that’s covered 17,700 miles, which for a car like this is a pretty decent innings. It features bare carbon fibre bodywork (well, naked apart from the lacquer), and various special bits including a Zonda Revolución-inspired wing, a Tricolore exhaust, wider wheel arches and mirrors borrowed from the Huayra.

Speaking of which, a one-of-20 2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupe also passed the auction block in Dubai, netting a whopping $4,336,250 (around £3.4 million) in the process. Still, you might consider that a bargain compared to the Zonda LM Roadster.

As for what might eventually knock the LM Roadster off its perch as the spendiest Pagani ever, there are numerous special editions to pick from. One strong contender could be its coupe sibling, which is also a one-off.

Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - interior

Both cars share the same 7.3-litre, Mercedes-AMG-sourced V12 engine, which is good for nearly 800bhp.

Peter Wallman, chairman of RM Sotheby’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), has this to say about the auction:

“Once again, we have proven the strength of the Dubai market with our second successive and hugely successful Dubai auction. Breaking four world records is a great result, and we continue to demonstrate that RM Sotheby’s is serious about breaking ground in the Middle East. We look forward to continuing to immerse ourselves in this brilliant, petrolhead-rich car culture for many years to come.”