The VW ID Buzz Has Been Jazzed Up In The Netherlands

Dutch ID Buzz buyers can now get this racy-looking accessory kit for their electric van, as well as fake window panels for the cargo version
VW ID Buzz - front
VW ID Buzz - front

Are you a VW ID Buzz owner who finds that their cute retro electric van is nevertheless slightly boring to look at? Are you also Dutch? If you answered yes to both of these questions, then firstly, welkom, and bedankt for the nice cheese, and secondly, you’re in luck.

Volkswagen’s Dutch division has unveiled a pair of factory-fit styling packs for the Buzz that give the van a bit of an aftermarket-style makeover. The first of these, the Styling Package, gives the Buzz the rather chunky new bodykit you can see in these images. It consists of a new front splitter, a fairly large and we’re sure entirely functional double rear spoiler, and some extra-sticky-out side skirts.

VW ID Buzz - front detail
VW ID Buzz - front detail

The second package is the Red Accent Package. That’s responsible for the red bits on the car in these pics. Shocking, we know. It seems to just extend to the stripes on the door mirrors and those little red bits on the front grille which, at first glance, look a bit like tow hooks.

The two packages arrive with a bunch of other new accessories for Dutch Buzzes, front and centre of which are the 20-inch black alloys seen here. The black VW symbols are also new, as are the gloss black mirror caps and, on the inside, what’s described as “animal-friendly eco-leather” upholstery. Look, we had to translate this press release from Dutch – we assume that means ‘vegan’.

VW ID Buzz - rear
VW ID Buzz - rear

Perhaps most curiously, owners of the Cargo panel van version of the Buzz can now get fake glass panels to make it look like the passenger-carrying version, in case they… don’t want people to know they’re driving a van? Might fool would-be thieves, we suppose.

Combining these accessories with the new 335bhp ID Buzz GTX would lead to the sportiest Buzz possible – although even then, the GTX is really more of a big cruiser than an out-and-out performance car. Reckon they’d work here in the UK too, or would you need a bit of Dutch courage before opting for them?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The VW ID Buzz Has Been Jazzed Up In The Netherlands
VW ID Buzz - front
VW ID Buzz - front
News
There’s Not Much Mercedes 190E Left In The £600k HWA Evo
HWA Evo - front
HWA Evo - front
Gaming
Pretend You’re Fernando Alonso With This £70k Aston Martin F1 Sim Rig
Memento Exclusives Aston Martin sim rig
Memento Exclusives Aston Martin sim rig
News
It’s All Your Fault That Mazda Isn’t Building A 6-Cylinder, RWD Saloon
Mazda Vision Coupe concept - front
Mazda Vision Coupe concept - front
Movies
Cars 4 Might Be In The Works, Disney Hints
Cars
Cars
News
This Abflug Widebody Toyota Supra Is A Y2K Fever Dream
Abflug widebody Toyota Supra - front
Abflug widebody Toyota Supra - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving