The VW ID Buzz Has Been Jazzed Up In The Netherlands

Are you a VW ID Buzz owner who finds that their cute retro electric van is nevertheless slightly boring to look at? Are you also Dutch? If you answered yes to both of these questions, then firstly, welkom, and bedankt for the nice cheese, and secondly, you’re in luck.

Volkswagen’s Dutch division has unveiled a pair of factory-fit styling packs for the Buzz that give the van a bit of an aftermarket-style makeover. The first of these, the Styling Package, gives the Buzz the rather chunky new bodykit you can see in these images. It consists of a new front splitter, a fairly large and we’re sure entirely functional double rear spoiler, and some extra-sticky-out side skirts.

VW ID Buzz - front detail

The second package is the Red Accent Package. That’s responsible for the red bits on the car in these pics. Shocking, we know. It seems to just extend to the stripes on the door mirrors and those little red bits on the front grille which, at first glance, look a bit like tow hooks.

The two packages arrive with a bunch of other new accessories for Dutch Buzzes, front and centre of which are the 20-inch black alloys seen here. The black VW symbols are also new, as are the gloss black mirror caps and, on the inside, what’s described as “animal-friendly eco-leather” upholstery. Look, we had to translate this press release from Dutch – we assume that means ‘vegan’.

See also 10 Used Winter Performance Cars For Under £10,000

VW ID Buzz - rear

Perhaps most curiously, owners of the Cargo panel van version of the Buzz can now get fake glass panels to make it look like the passenger-carrying version, in case they… don’t want people to know they’re driving a van? Might fool would-be thieves, we suppose.

Combining these accessories with the new 335bhp ID Buzz GTX would lead to the sportiest Buzz possible – although even then, the GTX is really more of a big cruiser than an out-and-out performance car. Reckon they’d work here in the UK too, or would you need a bit of Dutch courage before opting for them?