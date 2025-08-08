It’s been a rocky few months for Forza Motorsport, both the rebooted 2023 title and the series as a whole. No sooner was the series done celebrating its 20th anniversary with one of the biggest game updates yet did reports emerge that developer Turn 10 Studios had suffered large job losses as part of wider cuts across Microsoft’s gaming subsidiary.

This, according to several people with inside knowledge of the situation, essentially spelled the end of the 20-year-old track-based Forza Motorsport franchise, but a new post on the series’ social channels suggests that though it might be on life support, it’s not quite dead.

“We know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise,” reads the post. “We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.”

On top of that, a new update has been released for Forza Motorsport, although it unsurprisingly brings no new content. Instead, it simply reinstates the previously limited-time Track Toys Tour as a permanent fixture in the game’s career mode. The accompanying blog posts confirms plans to gradually do this with all the previously seasonal tours until all are permanently available – what happens beyond this isn’t clear.

Forza Motorsport

Looking beneath the surface, it appears that what’s left of the Turn 10 staff is essentially keeping the game functioning at a base level for now, although what happens in the long run is still very much up in the air – a new Forza Motorsport game any time soon still seems incredibly unlikely.

It’s strange too that the social post mentions Forza Horizon 5. While it still remains hugely popular, Horizon 5 has essentially reached end-of-life status in terms of new content, so continuing to support it pretty much means keeping the servers switched on.

Forza Motorsport

That said, the future of the open-world Horizon series, which is developed by separate studio Playground Games under Turn 10’s auspices, appears much more secure, with the sixth instalment all but confirmed for 2026.

Even with the promise of ongoing support, though, we’re still no closer to learning if the Motorsport franchise has any kind of long-term future.