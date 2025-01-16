There Could Be A New Petrol Porsche Macan After All

Reports suggest a new combustion version of Porsche’s popular mid-size SUV could be in the works amid continuing EV sales struggles
Porsche Macan GTS - front
Porsche Macan GTS - front

The Porsche Macan has been a huge success story for Porsche over the last decade, shifting over half a million units globally to consistently become one of the most popular models from Stuttgart. Last year, we got a first look at its all-electric successor, which was originally planned to replace the combustion-powered Macan completely – but that now may not be happening.

Autocar cites an unnamed senior figure within Porsche, who reportedly said that a second generation of petrol-powered Macan is under consideration amid a general downturn in electric car sales globally.

Porsche Macan Turbo EV - front
Porsche Macan Turbo EV - front

The change appears to have been sparked by the downturn in fortunes for Porsche’s other EV, the Taycan, sales of which almost halved year-on-year between 2023 and 2024, slipping from 40,629 to 20,836.

The Macan, meanwhile, also saw a slight sales slip: in 2024, when sales were split between the combustion car and the new EV, 83,795 were sold, compared to 87,355 in 2023 when only the ICE car was on sale. That dip is largely attributed to the combustion Macan’s discontinuation in the EU, where it was dropped last year as it no longer meets stricter cybersecurity standards.

Porsche Macan GTS - rear
Porsche Macan GTS - rear

The old car remains on sale in some markets, including the UK and North America, alongside its new electric counterpart, although it was originally expected that it would be phased out this year, leaving the Macan as an EV only.

Should Porsche change course and develop a new petrol-powered Macan, it would mirror the approach the manufacturer’s taking with the bigger Cayenne. Originally, that was to be replaced by an EV, development of which is well underway, but last year, Porsche changed its tactic, announcing that the current combustion-powered Cayenne would get an update and remain on sale alongside the new EV into the 2030s.

Porsche Macan Turbo EV - rear
Porsche Macan Turbo EV - rear

What platform a new combustion Macan might be based on isn’t clear, but the VW Group’s new Premium Platform Combustion, which also underpins the new Audi A5 and Q5, would seem a likely candidate. The Macan EV is based on the similarly-sized Premium Platform Electric underpinnings.

Porsche’s electric woes also extend to its planned EV successor to the 718 sports car, which is in theory to be revealed this year. However, it now faces delays, largely due to the bankruptcy of battery supplier Northvolt. What’s clear is that Porsche, like many other manufacturers, is having to rapidly adapt its approach to keep pace with a constantly fluctuating market.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Video Surfaces Of UK Ferrari F40 Crash
Crashed Ferrari F40
News
Brand Chief ‘Will Fight’ To Bring New Renault Twingo To The UK
Renault Twingo prototype - front
News
EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights
EA Sports WRC, Citroen C3 WRC
News
Manchester Police Seize Illegal-In-UK Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck stopped by Greater Manchester Police
News
Is The 625bhp Alpina B8 GT The End Of An Era?
Alpina B8 GT - front
Japanese
This 1000bhp Twin-Engined Toyota Sera Is The Ultimate JDM Mashup
Twin-engined Toyota Sera - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4
Reviews
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Review: One-Of-A-Kind, Literally
Skoda Super Sleeper Edition, front 3/4
Reviews
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Sometimes Annoying, Always Entertaining
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front, driving
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport Review: What The GTI Really Should Be
Mk8.5 VW Golf GTI Clubsport, front 3/4