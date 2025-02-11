Forza Motorsport’s Latest Update Brings 9 New Cars

Still playing Forza Motorsport? Well, you’ll be delighted to know the game is still getting some pretty hefty content updates even though we’re now comfortably over a year on from the game’s release.

We know a new ‘fan favourite’ track is set to arrive in May, but until then, Turn 10 has been keeping the game fresh with an influx of new cars. Nine more have just arrived as part of Update 17, and it’s an all-Asian affair for this ‘Daily Racers’ wave.

Forza Motorsport, Daily Racers, new Hyundais

The bulk of those new cars are from Hyundai. There’s the Elantra N TCR as the sole race car included in this update, alongside its road-going N counterpart – plus the Ioniq 5 N, i20 N and i30 N.

You’ll be able to buy the i20, i30 and both Elantras through the in-game showroom, but the Ioniq 5 is earned by completing this month’s Open Class tour.

Three Toyotas are coming alongside those, although it’s not clear if this has anything to do with both manufacturers’ performance divisions getting pretty friendly with each other in recent months.

Those include the GR86 and Camry TRD which can be bought through the showroom, as well as the GR Yaris, which is unlocked by completing the Daily Racers tour.

Forza Motorsport - Toyota GR Yaris, GR86, Camry TRD

Rounding out the new additions to Forza Motorsport is a 2022 model-year Mazda MX-5 RF. A perhaps rogue inclusion, given the ND MX-5 is already available in the game, but it’s a nice addition regardless. You’ll be able to buy this one in the showroom.

A pretty generous update, then, even without a new track. By our count, we’re likely to see one more content update before the promised ‘fan favourite’ circuit is added to the game. Is there anything you’re still waiting to arrive in Forza Motorsport? Let us know on socials.