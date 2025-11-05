Ringbrothers Has Built An 800bhp 1969 Ford Mustang

This ‘reimagined’ Mach 1 uses a supercharged Coyote V8, and sends its power to a six-speed manual gearbox
Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Kingpin
We’re no strangers to a Coyota-powered Ford Mustang running big power figures. Usually, that’s an S650, which the likes of Hennessey or Shelby have been getting their hands all over. Less so an original Mustang, but that’s what we have for you today.

Unveiled at SEMA, this is the Ringbrother Kingpin, a reimagined version of a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 powered by an 800bhp 5.0-litre Coyote V8. Phwoar.

Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Kingpin, engine
Much of that power comes courtesy of a Whipple supercharger strapped onto the V8, and all of it is delivered to the rear axle through a six-speed manual gearbox. Custom headers and a Flowmaster stainless steel exhaust system round out the performance upgrades, so we can only imagine how good this thing sounds.

A chassis overhaul should help the Kingpin manage its abundance of power. Wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres have been wrapped around a set of HRE wheels, while independent suspension now features on both axles along with adjustable coilovers. ‘Massive’ Brembo brakes will help bring it to a stop.

Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Kingpin
To help accommodate the wider tyres, but also for the sake of looking cool, the Mustang has flared arches which make it two inches wider at the front, and three and a half at the rear. The wheelbase itself has been extended as well, while a roll cage aims to improve rigidity.

Inside, the interior has had a bit of an overhaul, thanks to a bunch of new 3D printed parts, but retains the core dashboard design. We’re not sold on the carbon fibre D-shaped steering wheel, but we suspect Ringbrothers could fit an original to another build if we had the money to throw at it.

Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Kingpin, interior
As for how much that’d be, we presume ‘a lot’. Ringbrother say the Kingpin has taken 5550 man-hours to put together, and with much of it handcrafted. This, alongside its Aston DBS-based Octavia, would make for quite the villainous driveway, though.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

