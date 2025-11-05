Honda Insists The Prelude Won’t Get A Manual

Honda says its S+ Shift CVT system ‘satisfies the needs of today’, with no plans to bring a proper manual to the coupe
2025 Honda Prelude, front
We drove the Honda Prelude a few weeks ago, and we have to say, we very much liked how it drove. No doubt, though, we feel that its complex hybrid powertrain and attempt at faking gear shifts with its S+ Shift technology hold it back at ‘good’ from ‘great’. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like that’ll be rectified anytime soon, with the manufacturer insisting there are no plans for a manual gearbox down to the powertrain itself.

Hybrid Hondas with a manual gearbox have been done before, just see the Insight and CR-Z. However, the key differentiator between those two cars and the Prelude is that their hybrid systems have the electric motor connected to the crankshaft to assist the engine, rather than directly driving the wheels like the new car.

2025 Honda Prelude, engine
Speaking with Australian outlet Drive, Honda's large product leader Horita Hidetomo stated that a manual wouldn’t be suitable for such a setup, saying: “The engine [in the Insight and CR-Z] was the main [reason], the hybrid assist function was there,

“Now the electricity and the engine is nearly half and half today, that’s the new technology we offer right now. But we also understand that with [an automatic], the driving itself is not very enjoyable.”

S+ Shift is designed to fill that gap. In case you’re not familiar, although there’s no gearbox as such with the powertrain using an electronic CVT, it simulates ratios as if a six-speed dual-clutch were equipped with the car. That also produces a faux sound effect to attempt to heighten the gearbox, though it has its flaws.

2025 Honda Prelude, rear
Pushed on the point, Hidetomo added: “[It is automatic because] it satisfies the needs of today, that’s what we tried to offer with Prelude.”

So there you have it, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing a manual version of the Honda Prelude. Certainly not anytime soon, anyway. We’ll still pray to the car gods for a Type R. 

