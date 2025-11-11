We’re not sure when the act of revealing a new car became such a drawn-out process, but it feels like forever we’ve been getting info trickling out on the upcoming all-electric Porsche Cayenne. That long tease will finally come to an end next week, though, when Porsche shows off the car in full on 19 November.

There’s plenty we’ve learned about the car since Porsche first showed off ‘spy’ shots of heavily disguised prototypes in summer 2024. It’s going to sit on the same PPE platform as the Macan EV and the latest raft of electric Audis, and like the current combustion model, it’ll come in both traditional SUV and sloping-roofed ‘Coupe’ body styles.

Porsche Cayenne EV prototype - front

It’ll also be the first EV on sale to offer induction-based wireless home charging as a regular option, and unsurprisingly, the cabin is going heavy on screens, the centrepiece of which is Porsche’s new 14.25-inch curved Flow Display.

Perhaps most notably, though, is that it won’t be outright replacing the current combustion-powered Cayenne. That car, which launched in its current guise back in 2017, will be sticking around comfortably into the 2030s alongside the EV, Porsche confirmed last year.

Porsche Cayenne EV - interior

This is in response to the wider industry slowdown in EV demand, which has seen Porsche heavily revise its previous electric ambitions – its seven-seater ‘K1’ SUV, originally planned to be EV-only, will instead launch as a hybrid; it’s paused development of its next-gen EV platform; and the next-gen 718 sports cars will now get petrol power in their range-topping forms.

None of this, though, affects the Cayenne EV. Once we’ve seen it digitally next week, those visiting the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai will be the first to lay eyes on it in the metal on 22 and 23 November. We wouldn’t be surprised, though, if Porsche manages to squeeze in one last tease between now and then.