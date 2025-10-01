Here’s The Inside Of The Porsche Cayenne EV And Its Many Screens

What you’re looking at here is the final, signed-off, complete version of the new electric Porsche Cayenne. Well, the inside of it anyway. Ahead of the car’s full reveal later this year, Porsche has given us a look at the cabin, and would you believe it? A new electric car launching in 2025 is really leaning into screens and away from physical controls. Shocking, we know.

The most important of said screens is Porsche’s new Flow Display, a 14.25-inch curved central screen that runs down the centre console and handles infotainment, nav and driver assist systems. It’s joined by a curving instrument screen, plus an optional 14.9-inch passenger display that can pull the usual trick of showing things to the passenger without distracting the driver. Together, these three elements unsurprisingly form the single largest digital interface ever seen in a Porsche.

Inside these screens live an AI-powered voice assistant (tick that off your ‘high-end 2025 car’ bingo card), and the ability to control the Cayenne’s ‘Mood Modes’ – a selection of pre-defined settings for the lighting, sound and climate. This’ll likely also tie in to the panoramic roof with its switchable opaque and matte settings (tick!).

We promise there is some non-digital stuff to talk about. For instance, there’ll be 13 interior colour combos available, plus four interior option packages and five ‘accent packs’. These will include a Pepita chequered fabric, harking back to classic 911 seats. A final highlight comes in the form of surface heating – not just of the seats, but also areas like the armrests and door panels, for extra toastiness throughout.

Elsewhere, the long, slow teaser campaign for the new Cayenne continues. We’ve seen it smash a hillclimb record, we’ve seen it being ragged around the desert, and we’ve seen its fancy wireless charging capability. We’re likely now just a matter of weeks away from seeing the car that all the fuss is about.

Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

