The New Kia Telluride Is An Absolute Unit That’s Not For Europe

Kia’s biggest combustion SUV gets a second generation in the US, and we’re in awe of the size of this lad
2027 Kia Telluride - side
2027 Kia Telluride - side

This is the new Kia Telluride. It’s built in the USA, it’s named after a town in the USA, and it’s roughly the same size as Nevada. No prizes for guessing which market it’s mostly aimed at, then.

It’s the second generation of the Telluride, the biggest combustion-powered car Kia makes, and arrives six years after the original, boasting an unrelentingly boxy vibe. Up front, there’s the most enormous interpretation we’ve seen yet of Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, and round the back, there are a pair of vertical tail lights rather reminiscent of a certain British SUV that rhymes with Strange Dover.

2027 Kia Telluride - front
2027 Kia Telluride - front

While the previous car wasn’t exactly diminutive, the second-gen Telluride gets 58mm longer overall, with nearly 76mm of extra wheelbase, and is taller by 25mm.

Inside, the Telluride’s overall look is familiar from plenty of Kia’s other current models, with twin instrument and infotainment screens sitting in a single housing and the curiously shaped steering wheel the brand is fond of at the moment. There’s space for seven in there, naturally, and Kia says the cabin’s colours and materials are united under the concept of ‘Grandioso’. Whatever that means.

2027 Kia Telluride - interior
2027 Kia Telluride - interior

Because every SUV on sale in the States these days must have a version that seeks the affections of the overlanding crowd, the Telluride range is topped off with the X-Pro trim you see here. That brings various bits of blacked-out trim, plus roof rails, a squared-off front bumper, tow hooks, all-terrain tyres and greater ground clearance than other versions – 231mm in total.

Other info like powertrains, are still under wraps. For what it’s worth, the outgoing car came solely with an old-fashioned nat-asp 3.8-litre V8, but we’d imagine that ancient lump might be replaced with something a bit more modern for the new one. 

2027 Kia Telluride - rear
2027 Kia Telluride - rear

Expect to find out more at the Los Angeles Auto Show, kicking off on 21 November, ahead of the new Telluride arriving in North American showrooms in the first quarter of next year. If you want one of these in Europe, though, you’re out of luck – those seeking a simply gigantic Kia on these shores will have to go for the all-electric EV9 instead.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
The Porsche Cayenne EV Arrives On 19 November
Porsche Cayenne EV teaser
News
Mitsubishi Wants To Make A New Lancer Evo
News
The New Kia Telluride Is An Absolute Unit That’s Not For Europe
2027 Kia Telluride - side
News
A German Tuner Will Now Make Your Rolls-Royce Spectre Lower
Novitec Rolls-Royce Spectre
News
Every Car That Qualifies For The UK EV Grant
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Motorsport
641bhp Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo Racer Unveiled
Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front