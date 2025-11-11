A new Bentley Continental Supersports is just around the corner, and it sounds rather exciting. Set to go rear-wheel drive for the first time in the modern Conti’s history, and likely to ditch the hybrid system used by other fourth-gen cars, it should be the most driver-focused the model has ever been.

Of course, that’s always been the case with the Supersport Continentals, of which there have been two previously. The second one, launched in 2017, is a bit of a rarity and still on the pricey side if you can find one for sale, but the same certainly can’t be said of the 2009 original.

Bentley Continental Supersports - rear

As we write this, there are 10 coupes and a further seven cabriolets for sale on Autotrader, so you’re rather spoiled for choice. Better yet for the used buyer, despite being the more focused, rarer range-topper of the original Conti GT, it hasn’t escaped the model’s reputation for fairly terrifying depreciation.

As a reminder of what the original Continental Supersports brought to the table, it saw power from its 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 upped from 600 to 621bhp. Meanwhile, measures like lightweight alloys and the standard deletion of the back seats and the fitment of some lighter buckets up front (although the standard seating arrangement could be optioned back in at no cost) contributed to a maximum weight saving of 110kg. This was still a Continental, though, so it wasn’t going to bother a GT3 RS in the weight department – even in its lightest spec, it weighed 2240kg.

Bentley Continental Supersports - interior

Despite weighing as much as a small planet, though, the original Supersports would still rocket off to 62mph in 3.9 seconds and top out at 205mph, while a fettled centre diff and suspension setup, massive carbon ceramic brakes and extra-sticky rubber helped keep all that newfound pace in check.

Basically, it was a very fast, very luxurious car, which makes it all the more remarkable that we’ve found this rather tasteful grey example for sale at £30,750. Now, it doesn’t have the lighter seating setup, but when a car’s this heavy to begin with, you’re really splitting hairs – we’d probably take the extra practicality and comfort offered up by the 2+2 setup anyway.

Bentley Continental Supersports - engine bay

It’s covered a perfectly un-scary 48,850 miles, a glance at the MOT history doesn’t bring up anything hugely concerning, and it’s sitting on a set of fresh-looking Pirelli P-Zero tyres. Obviously, none of this is a guarantee of condition, but it’s nice to know going in. The only big question mark from the nicely-detailed ad comes in the form of a ‘decent history folder’, suggesting that not all services have been accounted for.

It nevertheless looks like fairly staggering value for a well-looked-after, 12-cylinder super coupe, especially when you discover that it’s less than what a new mid-range Golf costs these days.

Bentley Continental Supersports - detail

Obviously, the Bentley’s going to cost a lot more to run than any new hatchback, especially if something goes wrong, but hey – we need a snappy headline from somewhere, right? And with the upcoming Supersports likely to be homing in on the £300k mark when it launches later this week, it’s a far cheaper way into something with the same badge.