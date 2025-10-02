This Porsche 904 Tribute Will Get An All-New Flat-8 Engine
Porsche restomods are absolutely everywhere at the moment, most of them based on the evergreen 911. A few outliers instead focus on the four-cylinder 912 or transaxle cars like the 928, but now there’s a new one in the works that aims to take the little mid-engined 914 and turn it into a modernised version of the 904 Le Mans racer from the ’60s.
It comes from a Dutch company called Aerfal, and it’s called the Æ94. No, we’re not sure how that’s supposed to be pronounced either. While both the 914 and the 904 were four-cylinder cars, though, the Æ94 won’t be. Instead, it’s due to get one of the rarest of all the engine configurations, a flat-eight. It’ll be air-cooled, and is being developed by ‘a renowned engine manufacturer from the UK’.
Other details are few and far between at the moment, but we do know that Aerfal is collaborating with one of the most respected names in the Porscheverse – Tuthill. The British specialist has been responsible for such madness as the 11,000rpm 911K, the ’90s Le Mans-inspired GT One and, most recently, the LFG, a Meyers Manx beach buggy with all-wheel drive and a Porsche engine stuffed into its behind. The Æ94 is probably in good hands, then.
The 914 donor chassis will be chopped up and reinforced in a manner that allows them to retain their original VINs. Other components are being sourced from the likes of Brembo, Michelin, BBS, Bilstein and Momo – some of the most respected names in their fields, in other words.
The renders provided give a glimpse at the interior too, a symphony of leather, aluminium, wood and all the other lovely things we expect to see in any good restomod these days. Then again, can this even be called a restomod? It’s unrecognisably removed from the 914 donor car, but it’s related to a 904 in looks only. Let’s just call it what it is – a really pretty sports car with a flat-eight engine. More as we have it.
