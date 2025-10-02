This Porsche 904 Tribute Will Get An All-New Flat-8 Engine

The Æ94 will sit on a 914 chassis, and is being developed with input from the Porsche gurus at Tuthill
Aerfal Æ94 - front
Aerfal Æ94 - front

Porsche restomods are absolutely everywhere at the moment, most of them based on the evergreen 911. A few outliers instead focus on the four-cylinder 912 or transaxle cars like the 928, but now there’s a new one in the works that aims to take the little mid-engined 914 and turn it into a modernised version of the 904 Le Mans racer from the ’60s.

It comes from a Dutch company called Aerfal, and it’s called the Æ94. No, we’re not sure how that’s supposed to be pronounced either. While both the 914 and the 904 were four-cylinder cars, though, the Æ94 won’t be. Instead, it’s due to get one of the rarest of all the engine configurations, a flat-eight. It’ll be air-cooled, and is being developed by ‘a renowned engine manufacturer from the UK’.

Aerfal Æ94 - rear
Aerfal Æ94 - rear

Other details are few and far between at the moment, but we do know that Aerfal is collaborating with one of the most respected names in the Porscheverse – Tuthill. The British specialist has been responsible for such madness as the 11,000rpm 911K, the ’90s Le Mans-inspired GT One and, most recently, the LFG, a Meyers Manx beach buggy with all-wheel drive and a Porsche engine stuffed into its behind. The Æ94 is probably in good hands, then.

The 914 donor chassis will be chopped up and reinforced in a manner that allows them to retain their original VINs. Other components are being sourced from the likes of Brembo, Michelin, BBS, Bilstein and Momo – some of the most respected names in their fields, in other words.

Aerfal Æ94 - interior
Aerfal Æ94 - interior

The renders provided give a glimpse at the interior too, a symphony of leather, aluminium, wood and all the other lovely things we expect to see in any good restomod these days. Then again, can this even be called a restomod? It’s unrecognisably removed from the 914 donor car, but it’s related to a 904 in looks only. Let’s just call it what it is – a really pretty sports car with a flat-eight engine. More as we have it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

