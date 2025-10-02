This One-Off Rolls-Royce Spectre Celebrates A Very Good Boy

Rolls-Royce unveils a new one-of-one example of one its models commissioned through its Bespoke division seemingly every other week at this point, and very few of them are particularly interesting. However, this one caught our eye: it’s the Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey, and it’s been inspired by the owners’ Labrador-golden retriever mix of the same name. Awwwww!

Yes, the US-based commissioners of this particular Rolls wanted their luxurious electric mega-coupe to celebrate their beloved pooch, and we’d say it’s job done. The car’s two tone paint scheme consists of glittering Crystal Fusion on top and beneath it, Beautiful Bailey, a colour ‘inspired by the soft fur on Bailey’s ear’. We simply cannot take the cuteness.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - detail

Meanwhile, hand-printed on the Spectre’s coachline is an exact replica of Bailey’s paw print, picked out in rose gold. It’s replicated in several places in the interior, including on the dash and the door sill treadplates.

Speaking of the interior, that’s where the commissioners have really had some fun. The leather and wood trims are further nods to Bailey’s fur colours, but the centrepiece is between the rear seats, where there’s a marquetry portrait of Bailey’s face, seemingly in the middle of being offered a treat.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - interior

There are more than 180 individual pieces of veneer involved here, with Bailey’s tongue alone replicated using four types of wood that Rolls has never before employed in its cars. Clearly, the team behind it are in agreement that he is officially a very good boy. Yes he is.

He seems pretty happy with it too, as you can see, and why not? Not every dog gets a Rolls-Royce inspired by them. We hope he gets to spend plenty of time being wafted about in 577bhp of all-electric waftiness. And also that the owners have a very good interior valeter on speed dial.