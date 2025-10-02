This One-Off Rolls-Royce Spectre Celebrates A Very Good Boy

It’s a nod to the owners’ family dog, Bailey, and features a marquetry portrait of the woofer in question on the inside
Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - front
Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - front

Rolls-Royce unveils a new one-of-one example of one its models commissioned through its Bespoke division seemingly every other week at this point, and very few of them are particularly interesting. However, this one caught our eye: it’s the Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey, and it’s been inspired by the owners’ Labrador-golden retriever mix of the same name. Awwwww!

Yes, the US-based commissioners of this particular Rolls wanted their luxurious electric mega-coupe to celebrate their beloved pooch, and we’d say it’s job done. The car’s two tone paint scheme consists of glittering Crystal Fusion on top and beneath it, Beautiful Bailey, a colour ‘inspired by the soft fur on Bailey’s ear’. We simply cannot take the cuteness.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - detail
Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - detail

Meanwhile, hand-printed on the Spectre’s coachline is an exact replica of Bailey’s paw print, picked out in rose gold. It’s replicated in several places in the interior, including on the dash and the door sill treadplates.

Speaking of the interior, that’s where the commissioners have really had some fun. The leather and wood trims are further nods to Bailey’s fur colours, but the centrepiece is between the rear seats, where there’s a marquetry portrait of Bailey’s face, seemingly in the middle of being offered a treat. 

Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - interior
Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - interior

There are more than 180 individual pieces of veneer involved here, with Bailey’s tongue alone replicated using four types of wood that Rolls has never before employed in its cars. Clearly, the team behind it are in agreement that he is officially a very good boy. Yes he is.

He seems pretty happy with it too, as you can see, and why not? Not every dog gets a Rolls-Royce inspired by them. We hope he gets to spend plenty of time being wafted about in 577bhp of all-electric waftiness. And also that the owners have a very good interior valeter on speed dial.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This One-Off Rolls-Royce Spectre Celebrates A Very Good Boy
Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey - front
News
Range-Topping Dodge Charger Banshee EV Reportedly Cancelled
Dodge Banshee badge
News
A New Lotus Esprit Restomod Is On The Way
Encor Series 1 teaser - side
News
A Dutch Firm Is Perfectly Restoring Datsun 240Zs, And We Need One
S30.world Fairlady Z
News
The Funky-Looking Kia K4 Starts At £25,995
Kia K4 - front
News
Toyota GR Yaris Gets New Aero, Goes Manual-Only In Britain
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static