Mitsubishi Is Officially Returning To Britain In 2026

Mitsubishi will return to the UK nearly five years after it left, but don’t hold your breath for a new Evo
Mitsubishi UK return teaser
Mitsubishi UK return teaser

For decades, Mitsubishi had a comparatively small but loyal customer base in the UK, made up of farmers and builders who bought their tough 4x4s like the Shogun and L200, rally nuts who gobbled up various iterations of Lancer Evolution, and those who favoured the value brought by their more mainstream offerings.

That customer base, though, wasn’t enough to sustain Mitsubishi’s UK offerings, and the brand pulled out of the UK market in late 2021 in the face of dwindling sales. After it was hinted at earlier this year, though, Mitsubishi is officially coming back to Britain in summer 2026, bringing an end what will be nearly five years away.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

As before, Mitsubishi cars will be imported by International Motors, which oversaw the brand’s original UK arrival back in 1974. IM also handles the UK distribution of Subaru, Isuzu and newcomer Chinese brands GWM Ora and Xpeng.

Details on the brand’s return are still thin on the ground, but the company’s lineup will likely look rather different from when it last sold cars in Britain. Nowadays, several of Mitsubishi’s offerings in mainland Europe are essentially rebadged Renaults – the Clio-based Colt, Captur-based ASX and newly revealed Scenic-based Eclipse Cross EV. Indeed, the last of those is our best guess at the car hiding beneath a cover in the sole teaser image accompanying this announcement.

Mitsubishi Colt
Mitsubishi Colt

The company does still sell a couple of more independently-developed models, though. There’s the latest Outlander, which shares underpinnings with the Nissan X-Trail but gets the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the previous gen car. There’s a new generation of L200, too, which we wouldn’t be surprised to see come to Britain, given the old one’s popularity in the pickup market.

Sharon Townsend, Mitsubishi’s UK boss, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

Mitsubishi L200
Mitsubishi L200

The company says various dealers are currently being appointed to handle retail and aftersales, likely drawing from IM’s existing dealer network. More details on Mitsubishi’s UK return will arrive before cars hit showrooms next summer. We still wouldn’t hold our breath for that Evo XI, though, even if that particular dream isn't entirely dead.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
48V Mild Hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser Now On Sale At £80k
Toyota Land Cruiser - front
News
Ford Focus Production Ends After 27 Years
Ford Focus Mk4
Toys and Gadgets
Tiny Group B-Inspired Fiat To Be Immortalised As Hot Wheels Model
Fiat '126B'
News
Mitsubishi Is Officially Returning To Britain In 2026
Mitsubishi UK return teaser
Motorsport
The Chevrolet Camaro Lives On In 2026, Sort Of...
2026 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup
News
The Toyota Land Cruiser Has Been Liberty Walked
Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static