The Chevrolet Camaro Lives On In 2026, Sort Of...

Despite production of the Chevrolet Camaro ending in 2023, it’ll live on in the NASCAR Cup Series with some updates in 2026
We’re a month shy of it being two years since production of the Chevrolet Camaro ended, and we’re officially no closer to seeing a direct successor. If one is to come, industry reports have widely suggested it’ll be as an EV rather than something with a fire-breathing V8. Boo, hiss, torches, pitchforks, etc.

Perhaps the lack of success of the electric Dodge Charger may lead to Chevrolet reconsidering that stance, but we can only speculate. Good news for now, though, is that a V8-powered Camaro is living on in some form, but not in one you’ll see on the road.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Carbon Performance Package

Despite no longer being produced, Chevrolet has confirmed the Camaro will continue to be used in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 and with some subtle upgrades. 

Those bring it in line with the recently-released ZL1 Carbon Performance Package, a kit offered by GM Performance Parts that brings a whole lot of carbon to existing ZL1s.

Although NASCAR rules mean you can’t go plonking bits of carbon fibre all over a Cup car, the track-going stock car does get a more pronounced power dome on the bonnet, as well as a revised design for its stickered-up grille and side skirt changes.

You’ll see the updated Camaro Cup Car debut at the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Grey on 1 February, before it makes its competitive debut at the Daytona 500 on 12 February.

That’ll continue to race against the Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry stock cars, although NASCAR will see Stellantis re-enter its Craftsman Truck series with a Ram next year, marking its first appearance since Dodge pulled out of both the Cup and Nationwide series in 2012.

With rumours of a road-going V8 Charger now in the works, does that pave the way for its return to the top step in NASCAR’s ladder? Time will tell…

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

