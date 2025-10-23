Here’s Your Chance To Buy Mazda’s Forgotten Rally Homologation Special

Built to homologate the 323 for Group A rally, the GT-R saw all-wheel drive and 208bhp into the three-door hatch. Just 2500 were made, and an example in need of love is now for sale
Mazda 323 GT-R, front
Mazda 323 GT-R, front

Homologation rally specials are, without a doubt, the coolest kinds of cars. Be it the Audi Sport Quattro, Lancia Delta Integrale, various Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi Evos or more recently, the Toyota GR Yaris, they tend to instantly cement themselves as legends.

Well, a lot of them do, anyway. For all of those fondly remembered homologation specials, there’s plenty that, for one reason or another, have fallen into the realms of “Only really being remembered when some car website does a retrospective on it”. Like this, the Mazda 323 GT-R.

Mazda 323 GT-R, rear
Mazda 323 GT-R, rear

Introduced in 1992, the 323 GT-R (known as the Familia in some markets) followed the usual recipe for Group A homologation: three-door chassis, boost-heavy engine, all-wheel drive. Its 1.8-litre turbocharged four-pot, a development of Mazda’s B-series engine, complete with stronger internals, produced 208bhp and 184lb ft of torque

That power was delivered through a five-speed manual gearbox, and with a viscous LSD on the rear axle helping manage power, because rally car.

Mazda 323 GT-R, engine
Mazda 323 GT-R, engine

Now, it wouldn’t have been a ‘90s rally homologation special without some visual changes, hence the triple-vented bonnet, massive chin for a front bumper and fog lamps. Or fog lamp singular, in the case of this particular car.

Just 2500 examples of the GT-R were made, making this one a real rarity, especially as it’s spent the last 23 years in the UK. No denying it needs some love, though – as well as missing a fog light, there are a few age-related marks to attend to, and we’d probably look to ditch the Nissan GT-R emblem at our earliest convenience.

Mazda 323 GT-R, interior
Mazda 323 GT-R, interior

It has had some pretty serious mods, though. It’s running an intercooler from an R33 GT-R, uprated AP Racing front brakes, a Greddy triple-plate clutch and some HKS goodies, including a dump valve which we can only imagine contributes some of the best wooshes across the land. Inside, it’s had the original seats swapped out for Mazdaspeed buckets, and there’s an Alcantara-trimmed Sparco wheel.

With six days to go on the Collecting Cars auction at the time of writing, bidding sits at £2100. Any guesses where that could end up?

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

