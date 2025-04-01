Mansory Modifies Bentley Continental GT With Predictable Results

Hope you like forged carbon fibre, because there’s a whole lot of it here
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - front
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - front

As quarter-million pound, 2.5-tonne leather-stuffed ultra-GTs go, the latest Bentley Continental GT is quite the exercise in elegance and restraint. Of course, all the dictionaries owned by Mansory have had the pages containing ‘elegance’ and ‘restraint’ torn out of them, which is why its take on the new Conti is abundant with… neither of those things.

The Germany-based merchant of bling has unveiled a Mansorified version of the big GT bruiser, and as with pretty much all its products these days, it’s presumably led to a very big invoice from its local autoclave.

Mansory Bentley Continental GT - side detail
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - side detail

That’s because an astonishing number of surfaces on the car – the bonnet, door mirrors, front splitter, side skirts, and spoiler – are covered in forged carbon fibre. Whether you react to this news with delight or disgust will probably depend on how much money you have and how much of a Premier League footballer you are.

The body itself has been fitted out with a more aggressive bumper, sill and diffuser setup and a small Gurney flap on the existing rear spoiler, plus two(!) extra little lip spoilers both above and below the rear windscreen, also in forged carbon. There are also new trim pieces adorning both the door and the B-pillar. You can probably guess what they’re made of. A set of 22-inch forged alloys completes the exterior changes.

Mansory Bentley Continental GT - interior
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - interior

For this particular car’s interior, Mansory has opted for a commendably tame combo of tan leather and piano black trim. Well, tame until you see the enormous forged carbon inlay spanning the upper part of the dash, anyway.

There’s no word yet on whether any changes have been made to the Conti GT’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which consists of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor delivering peaks of 771bhp and 738lb ft to all four wheels.

Mansory Bentley Continental GT - rear
Mansory Bentley Continental GT - rear

That’s good enough for official figures of 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and a 208mph top speed, but even with this massive performance on tap, Mansory tends to like to liberate a bit of extra shove from the cars it gets its hands on.

So, in short, if you recently took delivery of a new Continental GT, but have spent your entire ownership bemoaning how little it looks like a flattened lump of charcoal, help has finally arrived. Thanks Mansory!

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

