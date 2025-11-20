Back in the summertime, at the annual celebration of automotive excess that is Monterey Car Week, Nissan’s oft-forgettable luxury spinoff Infiniti showed off a couple of concepts based on the QX80, an enormous, posh-ified version of the Nissan Patrol aimed squarely at the US market. One was the overland-ready Terrain Spec, and the other the 650bhp performance-oriented Track Spec.

Now, Infiniti’s confirmed it’s actually going to build one of them, and not necessarily the one you think. Speaking to Road & Track, Infiniti’s chief product and planning officer Ponz Pandikuthira confirmed that the brand intends to put something resembling the Track Spec into production.

Infiniti QX80 Track Spec concept - front

Infiniti doesn’t exactly have much of a performance heritage, although it did come tantalisingly close to producing the Q50 Eau Rouge, a BMW M5 rival with a Nissan GT-R drivetrain. Clearly, it wants to change that, although using the gargantuan QX80 as a starting point seems at first like an odd choice.

There is a jumping off point, though. The QX80 is essentially a luxury version of the Nissan Patrol (known in the US as the Armada), which received a hot Nismo version earlier this year. Using a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, it makes 495bhp in Patrol form in the Middle East and a slightly detuned 460bhp as the North American-market Armada.

Infiniti QX80 Track Spec concept - rear

A version of that engine already powers the standard QX80, and the Track Spec concept featured it too, albeit boosted to an altogether loftier 650bhp. Whether we’ll see a production version hit quite those heights remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it eclipse the Patrol/Armada Nismo’s figures.

It’s not the only enthusiast-geared car Infiniti apparently has in the works. Rumour has it that a next-generation version of the Q50 saloon – itself a rebadging of the latest Nissan Skyline – is in the works, which, against all odds, is set to go back to basics with the option of a manual gearbox. It's all part of a potential launch of an M/AMG/RS-rivalling performance brand, per Automotive News.

Infiniti QX80 Track Spec concept - front

Of course, neither of these cars are likely to come to Europe in any form, Infiniti’s brief dalliance with this market having ended some years ago. But if it’s a sign of more performance cars coming from the Nissan company as a whole, then it can only be positive. Now, if Infiniti can just work out a way of building that 1000bhp GT-R-powered QX80 from SEMA, too…

