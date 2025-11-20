Finally, Here’s The 641bhp Genesis GV60 Magma

Ah, we’ve been waiting a while for this one. Genesis Magma was revealed early in 2024 as a performance arm of Hyundai’s luxury brand, and since then, we’ve seen concept cars, Nurburgring taxis and even a World Endurance Championship-competing team. No road cars, though, until now.

This is the Genesis GV60 Magma, the most powerful model the brand has made yet. Dual-motor, 641bhp, a Virtual Gear Shift System and even a drift mode. Where have we heard that one before?

Oh, yeah, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. This is no bad thing, as we’ve previously proclaimed the N as the first truly engaging EV to come to market, and that title hasn’t really been threatened since. Maybe soon by the 6 N, and logically the Magma.

As with the 5 N, peak power comes through a boost mode which, when active, will allow the EV to crack 124mph from a standstill in 10.9 seconds. No official word on the industry-standard 0-62mph, but 3.4 seconds seems a safe bet, judged on the Hyundai. When you’re not in boost, it makes ‘just’ 601bhp.

That power is backed up by some serious chassis changes as well. Adaptive dampers are standard fit and have reconfigured geometry compared with the regular GV60 line-up, while new bushings are fitted on both axles to reduce vibration.

Larger front monoblock brake callipers are now fitted too (presumably four-piston, like the 5 N) and gripping onto an increased disc size (presumably 400mm, like the… you get it.), hiding behind 21-inch wheels.

What the Genesis gets that its platform mate doesn’t is ‘Active Noise Control-Road’, which aims to cancel out some of the additional road noise brought on by wider tyres, along with insulated glass. Things expected of a ‘luxury performance car’, apparently.

Perhaps unlike its VGS, which we mentioned earlier. It’s not new to the GV60, but it makes more sense on a Magma than the regular versions of the car. It’ll have a sound that replicates ‘a high-revving engine’ which we assume means it won’t be configurable (unlike the Hyundai, sorry…), but we’ll have to wait and see. More details needed on Drift Mode, too, just that we know it exists for now.

We suspect you won’t struggle to pick a Magma out from any other Genesis GV60 either, partly because of the insane bright orange paint, but also the bonkers rear wing on the back. Consider us sold on that, but your opinions may vary.

No word yet when the Genesis GV60 Magma will be landing in the UK, but expect it sometime next year. And probably to make an underdog appearance in a car of the year test.