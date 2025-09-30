Last Ever Ford Focus ST Rolls Off The Production Line

Another hot hatch has bitten the dust, as the final Focus ST has been made
Ford Focus ST Edition - front
Ford Focus ST Edition - front

2025 has been a rough year for fans of the petrol-powered hot hatch in Europe, with the two final holdouts of the traditional manual, front-wheel drive layout – the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R – both confirmed to be going off sale.

In fact, orders for the Ford closed a few months back, and now its story has come to an end, as the final Focus ST – a dark red estate – has been built at the manufacturer’s plant in Saarlouis, Germany.

The Focus ST has been a pretty ubiquitous presence in the European hot hatch market for nearly a quarter of a century, first appearing in 2002 with the ST170, based on the seminal first-gen Focus. With 167bhp from a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, its specs seem modest by current standards, but it nevertheless laid the groundwork for many fast Focuses to come.

For its second gen, launched in 2005, the ST upped the ante with a snorty 225bhp turbocharged five-cylinder borrowed from Volvo, plus some suitably lurid colour schemes. A third gen arrived in 2012, now boasting 247bhp from a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot as well as the option of a torquey 300lb ft diesel.

Ford Focus ST Edition - rear
Ford Focus ST Edition - rear

The fourth and final ST launched in 2019, bucking the industry trend for downsizing by moving to a 2.3-litre turbo four-cylinder, now producing 276bhp. It’s this version we’re now waving goodbye to, and the Focus as a whole will only last a couple of months longer, with production due to wind down by the end of the year without a direct replacement in sight. 

It’s yet another victim of the public’s insatiable appetite for crossovers, with any future Focus-sized car from Ford likely to be a jacked-up faux-SUV, in the same vein in which the Puma effectively replaced the Fiesta. Whether we’ll even see any performance versions is unknown for now, but if we do, they’ll need to work hard to recapture the magic of the Focus ST at its best – never the all-round package of the Golf GTI, but always imbued with that Ford chassis excellence, and never dull.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Last Ever Ford Focus ST Rolls Off The Production Line
Ford Focus ST Edition - front
News
TechArt’s Porsche 911 Carrera T Has A Thousand-Year-Old Gearknob
TechArt Tsport R - front
News
Rumour Suggests That Next Toyota GR86 And Mazda MX-5 Will Be Twinned
News
Why I Replaced My E30 BMW With A Porsche Cayman
E30 323i Front 3/4
News
Playmobil Has Made The Porsche Carrera GT 100 Per Cent Cuter
Playmobil Porsche Carrera GT
News
The RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang Is Almost As Powerful As A Porsche 918
RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front