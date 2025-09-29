Why Is The Peugeot Badge A Lion?

Why does the maker of affordable cars from France use a big, angry cat from Africa as its logo? Turns out, it’s all to do with saws
Current Peugeot logo
Current Peugeot logo

Lots of car makers use animals for their logos, and quite often, they make perfect sense. Horses are powerful and elegant, like Ferraris often are; bulls are big and angry like Lamborghinis; and Jaguar… well, it would have been weird if it used anything else for its logo, wouldn’t it?

There’s one animal logo that’s always seemed a bit incongruous, though – the Peugeot lion. The things we associate lions with – strength, ferocity and, erm, majestic manes – aren’t necessarily attributes often found in Peugeot's cars, even its sportiest models. And lions, as far as we know, are not native to France.

Current Peugeot logo
Current Peugeot logo

So how did this big, angry cat find its way onto the noses of small, friendly cars like the 208? Well, as anyone who’s watched that one episode of Top Gear knows, Peugeot has made lots of things besides cars over the years. In fact, the Peugeot business got started way back in 1810, operating a steel mill.

Among the many products it made were saws, and Emile Peugeot – the man who’d set up the foundry – wanted a symbol to represent the strength of his sawblades as well as the ease with which they’d bite through whatever needed sawing. His answer? A squirrel. No, wait, sorry – a lion. For a little extra synergy, the coat of arms of Franche-Comté, the region of France where Peugeot was founded, also features a lion, rearing up on its hind legs. Sound familiar?

Original Peugeot logo
Original Peugeot logo

Peugeot first started engraving the lion on its sawblades not long after it got started, but it wouldn’t become the company’s official, trademarked logo until 1858. It was quite different to the logos we’re more familiar with now, too, with the lion on all fours, walking along an arrow.

This emblem first found its way onto Peugeot’s cars in 1907, while in the 1930s and ’40s, they featured a sculpted lion’s head bonnet mascot. It wasn’t until 1948 that the company adopted the more familiar logo of the lion rearing up and roaring, borrowing its look from the Franche-Comté coat of arms.

Previous Peugeot logo
Previous Peugeot logo

In the ’60s, some Peugeots started using yet another logo, featuring just a lion’s head in profile, but by the ’70s, it had largely fallen out of use again in favour of the more familiar lion bearing its claws. However, in 2021, Peugeot, like lots of other European companies around the time, sought to adopt a more minimalist image as well as reconnect with their heritage. The result was a move back to a redesigned version of the lion head logo, sitting on a shield as it had in the 1960s – and that’s the emblem the company has used since.

So, if you wind up at a particularly geeky pub quiz and get asked why Peugeot uses a lion as its logo, now you know – because of saws.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
TechArt’s Porsche 911 Carrera T Has A Thousand-Year-Old Gearknob
TechArt Tsport R - front
News
Rumour Suggests That Next Toyota GR86 And Mazda MX-5 Will Be Twinned
News
Why I Replaced My E30 BMW With A Porsche Cayman
E30 323i Front 3/4
News
Playmobil Has Made The Porsche Carrera GT 100 Per Cent Cuter
Playmobil Porsche Carrera GT
News
The RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang Is Almost As Powerful As A Porsche 918
RTR Spec 5 Ford Mustang - front
News
Classic Skoda 110 R Reimagined As Retrofuturist EV Sports Car
Skoda 110 R EV concept - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front