The Kia EV9 GT Is A Six-Seat Ioniq 5 N*

You, yes you. Did you take a look the at Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and go “Yeah, that’s a bit of me, but it’s a shame it doesn’t have six seats”? We suspect probably not, but just in case, today is a very good day to be you.

This is the Kia EV9 GT which is, in effect, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N if it was a gigantic three-row SUV with less power.

Using a dual-motor setup, the EV9 GT produces 501bhp – quite some way down on the 641bhp of the 5 N, although it’s hardly a slouch given its sheer size and mass. 0-60mph (yes, the proper measurement) is covered in 4.3 seconds, a second quicker than the next-best EV9.

Kia EV9 GT, rear

It does however nab pretty much every other trait of the 5 N. That includes its ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ system, which effectively replicates the experience of driving an internal combustion car equipped with an eight-speed torque converter automatic. It sounds gimmicky, but trust us, it’s very fun – so fun it led to us labelling the Hyundai the ‘first truly great performance EV’.

That will come with its own fake sound piped into the speakers, rather than carrying to i30 N, Vision Gran Turismo and err, fighter jet-inspired ones of the Ioniq. It remains to be seen what Kia has taken inspiration from – perhaps a Ceed GT, maybe an angry hornet, Optimus Prime…?

Kia EV9 GT, front seats

It also utilises the electronic limited-slip differential of the Ioniq 5 N, which we’re pretty confident is the first time such technology has been used on a three-row SUV. Feel free to prove us wrong, though.

Somewhere under all of that metal is an electronic suspension setup with active dampers, and a beefier set of brakes to help bring the undisclosed mass to a halt. We presume that figure measures ‘a lot’.

Kia EV9 GT, wheel

The Kia EV9 GT will come to the UK late in 2025, although no word yet on pricing and specs. Expect something north of £80,000 with it being the range-topper.