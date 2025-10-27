Hot Kia EV4 GT Previewed In Prototype Form

What you’re looking at here is Kia’s new ‘GT Wrap’, a new and very green vinyl wrap the company will start applying to prototypes of its warmed-over GT-badged EVs. And the car it’s applied to is the EV4 GT, the hot version of the company’s funky-looking new rival to the VW ID3, MG4 and Renault Megane E-Tech.

That’s about all we have in terms of details for now, but we can see that the prototype features some chunkier wheels and subtly more aggressive bodywork (and is that an F1-style rain light on the rear bumper?).

Kia EV4 GT prototype - rear

It’ll join the GT versions of the EV6 and EV9 among Kia’s range of hotted-up EVs, although like them, expect it to pursue more of a swift, sure-footed approach to performance rather than the out-and-out excitement tactics taken by Hyundai’s electric N models and the various small, hot EVs coming out of Stellantis.

To that end, it’ll likely use a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, which should see it aimed squarely at the 429bhp XPower version of the MG4. It’ll also count the VW ID3 GTX and Cupra Born VZ twins among its competitors, although both of those stick to a single-motor, rear-drive configuration. There’s a heavily rumoured hot version of the Renault Megane, which could coincide with a revival of the Renaultsport brand, to consider too.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Kia EV4 GT prototype - side

Inside, we can just about make out the expected changes that come with the GT treatment – some chunky sport seats and flashes of neon green. Don't expect anything much more extreme than that.

Kia’s only showed off the prototype EV4 GT in hatchback form, but we see no reason that the sloping-backed Fastback version won’t get the same treatment. It’s not the end of the company’s electric GT ambitions, either – it’s already confirmed that a dual-motor GT version of the EV3 is on the way, and the EV5 will likely follow too. Before long, then, there’ll be a hot electric Kia to suit almost everyone.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT