Huge Assetto Corsa Evo Update Brings Nürburgring And Current Ferrari F1 Car

It’s a good day for racing games getting huge amounts of new content, because on the same day that both the massive Spec III update and Power Pack DLC arrive in Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa Evo is getting its biggest influx of new content yet as part of version 0.4.

Yes, that ‘0.4’ does mean that the game is still in Early Access, the originally slated autumn 2025 release for the full version now very much a thing of the past, and while 0.4 doesn’t bring any long-awaited features like a career mode or the Eifel Mountains free-roam map, it does give players 10 new cars and five new tracks to play with, including some heavy hitters.

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

Among those cars is the Ferrari SF-25, Maranello’s current F1 challenger, making AC Evo – we think – the only title that allows you to drive a 2025-spec F1 car outside of the sport's official game.

It’s joined by some other long-awaited cars including the Ferrari F40 LM, A80 Toyota Supra, BMW M3 CSL, and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Notably, the update also brings a couple of dedicated tuned editions of cars – there’s a drift-spec version of that Supra, and the classic Mini Cooper that’s debuting gets a version with a Honda K-Series engine swap.

Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

Then, there are four new venues bolstering the title’s track list – or five, depending on how you split up the different versions of the Nürburgring. The hallowed German circuit is the headline addition, with the Grand Prix Circuit, Nordschleife and the combined 24-Hour layout all appearing.

It’s joined by three other suitably old school circuits: Italy’s Monza, Britain’s Oulton Park (with two layouts) and the USA’s Road Atlanta.

Elsewhere, there’s a host of graphics, audio and physics tweaks, but no major new features to speak of. It’s the fresh content, listed in full below, that’s doing the talking for v0.4, which is out now.

Assetto Corsa Evo v0.4 new cars

  • BMW M3 CSL (E46)
  • BMW M8 Competition Coupe (F92)
  • Ferrari Daytona SP3
  • Ferrari F40 LM
  • Ferrari SF-25
  • Mini Cooper S Mk6 (plus Honda K-swapped version)
  • Peugeot 205 T16
  • Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
  • Renault 5 GT Turbo
  • Toyota Supra RZ (A80) (plus drift-tuned version)

Assetto Corsa Evo v0.4 new tracks

  • Monza
  • Nürburgring (GP and Nordschleife)
  • Oulton Park
  • Road Atlanta
