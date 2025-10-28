Here’s A Better Look At The Mysterious Mercedes Concept GT Track Sport

The bewinged AMG GT-based prototype hits the track – but just what is Mercedes up to with it?
Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Track Sport - front
A few months ago, Mercedes teased the Concept GT Track Sport, a prototype seemingly based on the current-gen AMG GT, but festooned with some serious aero. Other than confirming that it had a V8 engine, we were left largely in the dark about exactly what it was, and things have been all quiet on it since then.

The company has just broken its silence on the car by showing us some pictures of a camouflaged prototype pounding around a racetrack somewhere, but we’re still no clearer on what it actually is.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Track Sport - front
This fresh batch of photos show something that’s significantly wider and more aggressive than any variant of the new AMG GT we’ve seen so far, and as well as giving us a better look at the distinctive swan-neck wing we saw in those initial teasers, they give away details like a sizeable bonnet scoop, side-exit exhausts and what looks like some extra bodywork serving as a secondary spoiler out back.

The accompanying press release is equally scarce on details. Mercedes makes note of the red and yellow accents adorning the prototype, but we don’t know whether we’re supposed to read anything into this colour scheme. The company says the car “takes a significant step further in terms of radicalism and uncompromising design” over other members of the AMG GT family.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Track Sport - rear
It does drop little hints at what to expect, including “a further optimized weight balance, AMG-typical V8 drive technology, and a sophisticated aerodynamic architecture.” Lightweight construction methods are promised too, suggesting an abundance of carbon fibre or similar materials.

We’re still, however, not totally clear what we’re looking at. It looks for all the world like a GT3 racing car, and with Merc’s current GT3 contender based on the old AMG GT and one of the oldest platforms in the class, it surely has a new one in the works.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Track Sport - front
But the wording of all the info around this concept so far suggests it’s something else, more akin to a range topper for the new GT – a second iteration of the Black Series, perhaps, as we originally thought; or maybe a limited run track-only toy? All will presumably be revealed whenever Mercedes decides to show us the Concept GT Track Sport in full.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Here's A Better Look At The Mysterious Mercedes Concept GT Track Sport
