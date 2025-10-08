Here’s A Glimpse At The New Renault Twingo

We’ve seen the concept, we’ve seen a prototype, now here’s (some of) the production car
Renault Twingo teaser
Renault Twingo teaser

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s now under a month until we see the final form of the new Renault Twingo E-Tech, with the manufacturer confirming a 6 November reveal for the reborn electric city car. Ahead of that, it’s released a series of teaser images showing the car in its final form.

In case you’ve been living under some sort of small natural stone formation for the last couple of years, here’s a brief catch-up. The new Twingo is the third of Renault’s trio of retro-styled electric revivals of classic models, which have already borne excellent and successful fruit in the form of the 4 and 5.

Renault Twingo teaser
Renault Twingo teaser

This fourth-gen car draws heavy inspiration from the original Twingo, a cleverly packaged and neatly designed city car sold in many European markets between 1993 and 2007, but sadly not in the UK. To this day, you can’t go to France without tripping over one on every street corner.

We first saw it as a concept in 2023, then as a prototype at the start of this year, but this is our first look at the final production car. Pleasingly, it looks as though it’s going to survive the transition from concept to production with minimal changes, the original Twingo’s bug-eyed lights and upright stance very much present and correct.

Renault Twingo teaser
Renault Twingo teaser

There are a few detail changes from the pre-production versions. Notably, the wheels are smaller and more production-sensible, and the three little openings beneath the windscreen – nods to a similar series of vents on the original car – have been flattened down (on the concept, they displayed battery percentage during charging). We also can’t see from these teasers whether the production car will carry over the glass roof from the prototype.

What else do we know about the new Twingo? Mainly that it’ll sit on the same AmpR EV platform as the new 4 and 5 (plus the Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra), and that when it goes on sale, Renault’s targeting a sub-€20,000 (around £17,300) starting point. That’ll make it one of the cheapest EVs on the market, especially as it’ll most likely qualify for the UK’s £1750 EV grant.

Renault Twingo teaser
Renault Twingo teaser

Alongside teasing the car and announcing a 6 November reveal, Renault’s also confirmed that the Twingo will get the same R-Pass programme as its other retro EVs. This allows people who are particularly keen to get their hands on one to jump to the front of the ordering queue, and it’ll open on 15 October in Britain.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Here’s A Glimpse At The New Renault Twingo
Renault Twingo teaser
News
Gen X Loves The New Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude - front
News
Five-Cylinder Cupra Formentor Returns, And This Time In Right-Hand Drive
Cupra Formentor VZ5 - front
News
Aston Martin DB12 S Arrives With 691bhp And Angrier Looks
Aston Martin DB12 S - front
News
Skoda Fabia Gets Warm Hatch Treatment With 174bhp 130 Edition
Skoda Fabia 130 - front
News
The Lamborghini Manifesto Is A Glimpse At The Brand’s Styling Future
Lamborghini Manifesto - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia Sportage Review: The Car You Should Probably Tell People To Buy
2025 Kia Sportage, front
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi Q3 Review: There’s A Decent Car Beneath The Gimmicks
2025 Audi Q3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving