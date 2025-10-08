Here’s A Glimpse At The New Renault Twingo

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s now under a month until we see the final form of the new Renault Twingo E-Tech, with the manufacturer confirming a 6 November reveal for the reborn electric city car. Ahead of that, it’s released a series of teaser images showing the car in its final form.

In case you’ve been living under some sort of small natural stone formation for the last couple of years, here’s a brief catch-up. The new Twingo is the third of Renault’s trio of retro-styled electric revivals of classic models, which have already borne excellent and successful fruit in the form of the 4 and 5.

Renault Twingo teaser

This fourth-gen car draws heavy inspiration from the original Twingo, a cleverly packaged and neatly designed city car sold in many European markets between 1993 and 2007, but sadly not in the UK. To this day, you can’t go to France without tripping over one on every street corner.

We first saw it as a concept in 2023, then as a prototype at the start of this year, but this is our first look at the final production car. Pleasingly, it looks as though it’s going to survive the transition from concept to production with minimal changes, the original Twingo’s bug-eyed lights and upright stance very much present and correct.

Renault Twingo teaser

There are a few detail changes from the pre-production versions. Notably, the wheels are smaller and more production-sensible, and the three little openings beneath the windscreen – nods to a similar series of vents on the original car – have been flattened down (on the concept, they displayed battery percentage during charging). We also can’t see from these teasers whether the production car will carry over the glass roof from the prototype.

What else do we know about the new Twingo? Mainly that it’ll sit on the same AmpR EV platform as the new 4 and 5 (plus the Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra), and that when it goes on sale, Renault’s targeting a sub-€20,000 (around £17,300) starting point. That’ll make it one of the cheapest EVs on the market, especially as it’ll most likely qualify for the UK’s £1750 EV grant.

Renault Twingo teaser

Alongside teasing the car and announcing a 6 November reveal, Renault’s also confirmed that the Twingo will get the same R-Pass programme as its other retro EVs. This allows people who are particularly keen to get their hands on one to jump to the front of the ordering queue, and it’ll open on 15 October in Britain.

