Euro Truck Simulator 2’s New DLC Takes You To Northern Scandinavia

Available to download right now, Nordic Horizons takes you to the far reaches of the Arctic Circle
Euro Truck Simulator 2 Nordic Horizons, in-game screenshot
Euro Truck Simulator 2 Nordic Horizons, in-game screenshot

Grab yourself a thermos of hot chocolate, put a scarf on and sink in for a cold day in the sim rig. Euro Truck Simulator 2 has a new DLC, and it’ll take you all the way up to the Arctic Circle.

Available now, Nordic Horizons expands the games’ ever-growing and quite frankly gigantic map into Northern Scandinavia, further building out its recreation of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

40 cities have been introduced as part of the pack, notably including Trondheim, Oulu and Kiruna. Oh, and most importantly in our eyes, Rovaniemi’s Santa Claus village, placed right in the heart of Lapland. This author went there once in February, and getting a picture with Saint Nick at that time of year is a strange experience.

More industries come to the region to haul cargo to and from, including waste recycling centres, farms and sawmills, and even an underground mine. 200 depots in total are being introduced, so plenty of new jobs to take on in the process.

You can see the Northern lights while you’re trucking along, too, and maybe even some reindeer along the roadside if you’re keen-eyed enough. Fortunately, we don’t think they’re programmed to jump out into the road at a moment’s notice.

Euro Truck Simulator 2’s Nordic Horizons DLC Is Now Available

Nordic Horizons is available through Steam, priced at £14.99. Worth pointing out that at the time of writing, the ETS2 itself is on sale for £4.22 if you don’t already have it. SCS Software isn’t paying us to plug that, by the way, we just love trucking.

A great time to get into the game, too. A rework of the UK has been teased, along with an in-development DLC bringing the Isle of Ireland to the game. Coach driving is also in the works, along with console versions of both ETS2 and its stateside sibling, American Truck Simulator.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Comments

Latest News

News
Audi Has A New Diesel V6, But You Can’t Have It
Audi A6 V6 TDI
News
More Info Arrives On 223bhp Cupra Raval Ahead Of 2026 Launch
Cupra Raval prototype - front
News
Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Toyota GR GT
Toyota GR GT teaser
News
Fresh Look Teased For Vauxhall Astra
Opel Astra facelift teaser - front
News
This Is The Last Ever Bugatti Bolide
Final Bugatti Bolide - front
News
Lotus Will Launch Its First Plug-In Hybrid In January
Lotus Eletre - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 BYD Seal 6 Touring Review: There’s Value, But It’s Not Very Good
BYD Seal 6 Touring, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ5 Review: We’re Not Sure Why It Exists, But We’re Glad It Does
Cupra Formenter VZ5, front
Reviews
Volvo EX30 Cross Country Review: A Good Car Spoiled By Software
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front