Euro Truck Simulator 2’s New DLC Takes You To Northern Scandinavia

Grab yourself a thermos of hot chocolate, put a scarf on and sink in for a cold day in the sim rig. Euro Truck Simulator 2 has a new DLC, and it’ll take you all the way up to the Arctic Circle.

Available now, Nordic Horizons expands the games’ ever-growing and quite frankly gigantic map into Northern Scandinavia, further building out its recreation of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Remote video URL

40 cities have been introduced as part of the pack, notably including Trondheim, Oulu and Kiruna. Oh, and most importantly in our eyes, Rovaniemi’s Santa Claus village, placed right in the heart of Lapland. This author went there once in February, and getting a picture with Saint Nick at that time of year is a strange experience.

More industries come to the region to haul cargo to and from, including waste recycling centres, farms and sawmills, and even an underground mine. 200 depots in total are being introduced, so plenty of new jobs to take on in the process.

You can see the Northern lights while you’re trucking along, too, and maybe even some reindeer along the roadside if you’re keen-eyed enough. Fortunately, we don’t think they’re programmed to jump out into the road at a moment’s notice.

Nordic Horizons is available through Steam, priced at £14.99. Worth pointing out that at the time of writing, the ETS2 itself is on sale for £4.22 if you don’t already have it. SCS Software isn’t paying us to plug that, by the way, we just love trucking.

A great time to get into the game, too. A rework of the UK has been teased, along with an in-development DLC bringing the Isle of Ireland to the game. Coach driving is also in the works, along with console versions of both ETS2 and its stateside sibling, American Truck Simulator.