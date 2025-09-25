Gran Turismo 7 Spec III Coming December With 2 New Tracks, 8 Extra Cars

Two F1 circuits will arrive in GT7 this December, along with the legendary Mine’s R34 GT-R, Ferrari 296 GT3 and more…
We thought we’d seen the end of any major content updates for Gran Turismo 7, given it’s been well over a year since we last saw a new track, and cars have slowly trickled throughout this year. Oh, how wrong we were.

December will see the arrival of Gran Turismo 7 Spec III, bringing two new tracks to the game along with eight more cars. Yamauchi-san, you have our interest.

Both of the new tracks are current F1 circuits, namely Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit and the one we’re more excited for, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, home of the Canadian Grand Prix. We'd expect several layouts of the former, one of for the latter – though that much is yet to be confirmed.

As for the cars, just four have been confirmed so far, but it’s already got us intrigued. For us, the headline is the legendary Mine’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. Built by the legendary Mine’s tuning house in Japan, this R34 produced just shy of 600bhp and was a staple of Gran Turismo from its appearances in GT2 through to GT6.

GT3 fans (the motorsport category, not the game) will be delighted to see the arrival of the Ferrari 296 GT3, while a fictional formula car seemingly based on late ‘90s and early ‘00s F1 cars is set to join. Rounding out the confirmed additions is the Mitsubishi FTO.

There’ll also be some pretty notable gameplay tweaks. For a start, the collector level cap has been raised – currently maxxed out at 50 since launch, which we presume most of you (and definitely us) have been sat at for much of GT7’s three-and-a-bit year lifespan.

One of the games’ most-debated features, car invitations, is getting an overhaul too. Previously, you’d only earn these invitations through chance-based roulette tickets, and those would be limited-time, meaning both luck and riches would need to be on your side for some of the games’ best cars. That’s changing, with ‘unlimited car invitations’ touted as a major addition with Spec III. It remains to be seen how that will be implemented exactly, though.

A new ‘Data Logger’ telemetry app is being added to the game, allowing you to analyse your best lap times, while the Weekly Challenges races will be getting an ‘enhanced’ form.

Rounding out the changes is a new opening movie when you boot the game up, more events and Dunlop tyres following a recent deal between the brand and GT developer Polyphony Digital.

No exact date in December for Spec III has been confirmed, but it’s worth noting that we’re unlikely to see any more GT7 updates between now and then. The most recent version is 1.63, and Spec III has been touted by Polyphony as 1.64.

Does this mean we’re still some time away from Gran Turismo 8? Probably. If we’re getting into pattern recognition, though, Spec III follows two years on from Spec III, itself almost two years on from GT7’s launch. Could 2027 be the year of GT8? We’ll see…

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

