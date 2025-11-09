The Last Gordon Murray S1 LM Is Heading To Auction, And For An Eye-Watering Price

When the man who designed the McLaren F1 decided to make a whole new car as a tribute to the GTR that won Le Mans in 1995, you knew it was going to be a very special thing indeed. As it turned out to be the case with the Gordon Murray S1 LM.

Unfortunately, though, getting one was always going to be a tough task. Exclusivity is the first stumbling block, with just five made. Oh, and all of those five were destined for one very wealthy customer with a penchant for Gordon Murray’s creations.

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM

Only, it would seem one of those didn’t find its way to that customer after all. That being Chassis #1, which is soon to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s and is likely going to fetch an eye-watering price.

Powering this S1 LM is the naturally-aspirated V12 originally developed especially for Gordon Murray Automotive by engine specialists Cosworth for its T.50, yet developed further. Bored to 4.3-litres from 4.0 for the S1 LM, it produces 700bhp, and with a monumental redline of 12,100rpm.

Considering that’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and housed in a car weighing just 957kg, we can only imagine how visceral it feels to drive.

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM

Just look at it, too. The five-spoke alloy wheels with gold Brembo brake callipers, the gigantic rear wing, the extended front splitter and the beautifully stubby rear end. Truly, a work of art that we’d drop our jaws at every time we saw the thing in our garage.

Only, we’ll never be close to affording it. RM Sotheby’s has put an estimate of $20m (just over £15m) for the S1 LM, which puts it right in the ballpark of a real McLaren F1. Deservedly so? Unless fortune really favours us greatly someday, we’ll only be able to speculate.