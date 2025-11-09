The Last Gordon Murray S1 LM Is Heading To Auction, And For An Eye-Watering Price

Although the first S1 LM built, it’s the last one to be sold. It’s expected to fetch in excess of $20M…
Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM
Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM

When the man who designed the McLaren F1 decided to make a whole new car as a tribute to the GTR that won Le Mans in 1995, you knew it was going to be a very special thing indeed. As it turned out to be the case with the Gordon Murray S1 LM.

Unfortunately, though, getting one was always going to be a tough task. Exclusivity is the first stumbling block, with just five made. Oh, and all of those five were destined for one very wealthy customer with a penchant for Gordon Murray’s creations.

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM
Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM

Only, it would seem one of those didn’t find its way to that customer after all. That being Chassis #1, which is soon to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s and is likely going to fetch an eye-watering price.

Powering this S1 LM is the naturally-aspirated V12 originally developed especially for Gordon Murray Automotive by engine specialists Cosworth for its T.50, yet developed further. Bored to 4.3-litres from 4.0 for the S1 LM, it produces 700bhp, and with a monumental redline of 12,100rpm.

Considering that’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and housed in a car weighing just 957kg, we can only imagine how visceral it feels to drive.

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM
Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM

Just look at it, too. The five-spoke alloy wheels with gold Brembo brake callipers, the gigantic rear wing, the extended front splitter and the beautifully stubby rear end. Truly, a work of art that we’d drop our jaws at every time we saw the thing in our garage.

Only, we’ll never be close to affording it. RM Sotheby’s has put an estimate of $20m (just over £15m) for the S1 LM, which puts it right in the ballpark of a real McLaren F1. Deservedly so? Unless fortune really favours us greatly someday, we’ll only be able to speculate.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
The Last Gordon Murray S1 LM Is Heading To Auction, And For An Eye-Watering Price
Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM
News
Renault Will Auction 100 Classic Cars, And Here Are Our Favourites
News
Next Toyota GR Corolla Could Ditch Inline-Three Power
Toyota GR Corolla - rear
News
Mercedes CLA Hybrid Now On Sale In UK From £38,700
Mercedes CLA Hybrid, front
News
A Rear-Wheel Drive Bentley Continental Supersports Is Coming
News
The New Renault Twingo Is Here, And It’s Adorable
2026 Renault Twingo, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front