Renault Will Auction 100 Classic Cars, And Here Are Our Favourites

Renault has opened up its cupboards and decided it needs a clear-out ahead of moving its classic car collection to a new facility.

2027 will see a Renault heritage showcase open up in Flins-sur-Seine, France, and to celebrate that fact (and to keep things a bit tidier, we assume), it’ll be auctioning some seriously special classic cars on 7 December this year.

100 in total will be going under the hammer, ranging from some of its earliest road cars, historic race cars and some real oddities. While we don’t have a full list available yet, the stuff that has been teased has got us excited. Here are our favourites so far…

Renault Megane Trophy V6

Renault Megane V6 Trophy

If you think of a mid-engined Renault hatchback, your mind will rightfully wander to the Clio V6. Surely it wouldn’t do such a bonkers thing twice, right?

Well, it has, sort of. This is the Renault Megane Trophy V6, a purpose-built race car with a V6 where the rear seats should be.

Only, it’s not really a Renault Megane at all. Built in a tubular chassis and with bespoke bodywork (really, it only shares its lights with the road car), the Trophy V6 was built for a one-make racing series and had about 360bhp on tap. A very cool thing.

Renault RE27B F1 Car

Renault RE27B

Of the race cars offered in the collection, this is the one that sticks out to us. Raced in 1981 by Alain Prost to victory in the 1983 Belgian Grand Prix, it’s one of the cars that pioneered turbocharging in Formula 1 through the ‘80s which Renault was a major player. Several cars spanning that era will be available alongside it, apparently.

Renault 5 Maxi Turbo Prototype

Renault 5 Maxi Turbo Prototype

Few Renault rally cars have as much fame as the 5 Maxi Turbo, and a prototype version of the car will be available during this auction. Better yet, it’s prepped in the iconic red and blue Phillips livery.

Renault Clio Williams Phase 1

Renault Clio Williams Phase 1

While this Renault Clio Williams may be relatively common among the rarities in this auction, we still want to highlight it.

Why? Simply, it’s brilliant. This is a phase one example of the hot hatch – the most sought after – built in honour of the Williams F1 team. It helps that it also served as a homologation special to take the Clio rallying.