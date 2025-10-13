This Gran Turismo 2 Mod Celebrates Automotive Mediocrity, And We Love It

Gran Turismo 7 has taken a bit of heat recently for adding lots of extremely pedestrian crossovers as part of its updates – the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Peugeot 2008 and so on. Run-of-the-mill cars, though, have always been a part of the GT franchise going right back to the very first game, and one mod maker is now turning 1999’s Gran Turismo 2 into the ultimate period-correct celebration of automotive blandness.

Named Gran Turismo 2: Beige Edition, it’s being created by HWTsuchiyaNathan, one of the team members who worked on the Project A-Spec mod for the game that garnered lots of attention the year before last. While that mod sought to create an enhanced version of GT2 by adding in cars that wouldn’t have seemed out of place in its original release, Beige Edition seeks to pad the game’s car list with some of the most unloved and generic metal the late ’90s had to offer.

Remote video URL

It speaks volumes that the poster car for the mod is the Chrysler PT Cruiser, and the teaser trailer reveals plenty more new additions. The PT gets some American company from the likes of the Pontiac Trans Sport, Mercury Mountaineer and Chevrolet Cavalier, while the Japanese car roster includes such vehicular luminaries as the Toyota Funcargo – better known as the Yaris Verso to us in Europe – the Honda S-MX and even the mighty Toyota Corolla Spacio.

It’s some of the European cars we’ve spotted that have really caught our attention, though. There’s a Citroen Xsara Picasso to please all the road rage-filled men from Hull, a Fiat Marea Weekend, a Lancia Lybra, a Vauxhall Sintra and even the one and only Austin Ambassador. Truly, this mod contains some of the cars ever.

Gran Turismo 2: Beige Edition

HWTsuchiyaNathan promises the Beige Edition will introduce over 330 brand new cars to GT2, as well as over 150 edits to the trim levels and models of existing cars. It’ll bring a revamped career mode, too, presumably to create some championships for the influx of meh to race one another in, as well as redesigned menus, new in-race music and more. There’s no sign of a full release date yet, but we’ll be watching GT2: Beige Edition’s progress closely to see what else it has in store.