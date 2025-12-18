Well, here’s a bit of news that, frankly, we saw coming a mile off. Forza Motorsport will receive no further content updates, with the title essentially now approaching end-of-life status following the last major update in the summer.

Launched in 2023, the eighth game in the long-running franchise, which dropped the numbering from its title to indicate something of a reboot of the series, was supposed to represent a new beginning as its first entry on the latest console generation.

Forza Motorsport

Although launching to mixed reception from fans and reviewers alike, the game steadily grew and improved and was still receiving fresh content up until the midway point of this year, including a sizeable update celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary that saw the return of the fan-favourite Fujimi Kaido circuit.

But it was right around then that trouble started to brew, and just a few weeks after the last significant content update, introducing 2025-spec IndyCar machinery, reports emerged that developer Turn10 Studios had been hit with significant job cuts, and that the franchise was reportedly on ice.

Forza Motorsport

In August, a vague statement was made that Turn10 would ‘continue to support’ the game, but it already appeared clear that in terms of actual new content, that was that. That’s now confirmed to be true, with a brief statement within Forza’s ‘Year in Review’ blog post confirming that “As our team shifts its focus toward delivering the best possible experience with Forza Horizon 6 in 2026, we do not plan to introduce new cars, tracks, features, or regular bug fixes for Forza Motorsport.”

Updates in the second half of 2025 have essentially involved making previously limited-time race events permanently accessible, and it’s thought that this will continue until everything’s been made available, at which point updates will likely dry up entirely.

Forza Motorsport

It’s a sad if not exactly unexpected announcement, then, but still doesn’t answer questions around the future of the Motorsport franchise as a whole. It’s thought that those remaining at Turn10 are now mainly supporting Playground Games, developer of the open-world Horizon franchise, whose Japan-set sixth iteration will launch next year. If it really is the end of the series as a whole then, as we said back in the summer, we should all be disappointed.

