Forza Motorsport Is Getting A Stable Of New Ford Mustangs

It’s been a year since Forza Motorsport released, and developer Turn 10 has decided to have a bit of a Ford Mustang-themed celebration for the anniversary. Simply put, three new versions of the pony car are coming to the game for free.

You may be wondering which Mustangs Forza doesn’t have yet, as the franchise has seemingly accumulated every version of Ford’s icon by now. Well, the answer is ‘drift cars’.

In truth, at the core, they’re all the same RTR-built Formula Drift version of the S650 Mustang in varying liveries. You have a choice between the #130 AutoZone, #88 Pennzoil and #25 Monster Energy cars – although by ‘choice’, you’re getting all three for free anyway.

Those who own Forza’s Car Pass, be that as standalone content or as part of one of the games’ many bundles, are also getting an extra treat in the form of the Mustang Dark Horse. It’s not new to the franchise, having already appeared as a limited-time reward in Forza Horizon, but this will mark its debut in Motorsport.

All four cars will arrive in the game on 16 October as part of Update 13, coinciding with ‘Mustang Month’. That’ll see a bunch of events across a month themed around, you guessed it, the Ford Mustang.

Turn 10 has yet to give full details on Update 13 but we do know it’ll bring Drift Mode to the game – handy for those new cars – as well as see the return of series classic track Sunset Peninsula. An updated version of the Forza Race Regulations in-game automated penalty system is on the way too, alongside options for practice and qualifying in private multiplayer sessions.

Sunset Peninsula, Forza Motorsport

The developer has committed to bringing more updates to the game too, despite it now passing the one-year mark. Expect to see more cars before the end of 2024 and at least one more track as Mount Panorama arrives in December.