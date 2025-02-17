Forgotten Audi Rally Car Turns Up In Illegal Czech Dump

The 2022 RS Q E-Tron Dakar rally raid car has appeared in pieces at an illegal dump, and it’s unclear how
It’s always sad when a race car ends up totally forgotten, often scrapped and melted down into Coke cans, even when those race cars aren’t particularly successful, or well-remembered.

So when a story pops up saying one has appeared in a dump, naturally you can’t help but tut a little. More so when it turns out it’s in pieces, and then further still when that dump is an illegal one.

That’s the strange fate of this 2022 Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar rally raid car. As picked up by Road & Track and reported by a local Czech newspaper, a large number of components of the car – brake discs, fibreglass aero and some circuit boards – turned up in said illegal dump in Jiríkov.

According to the report, German company Roth brought in the goods with them described as little more than plastic, rather than a rally raid car that had finished 9th in the Dakar. It's unclear at this stage how that mixup occurred.

Barbora Šišková, the mayor of Jiríkov, said: "We also found a piece of a special car that drove in the 2022 Dakar Rally. We found out that it was a special Audi hybrid, driven by Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist, and they finished in ninth place. The development of this car must have cost millions of euros.

“Audi management paid the German company Roth to dispose of the car and it ended up with us.”

Road & Track reports an Audi spokesperson said the matter was under investigation, and that it has ‘strict environmental guidelines’ which relate to any contractors it uses, too.

The American publication also points out that Czech company Piroplastik had been fined as part of a similar crackdown on dumping, with a fine of 25,000,000 Czech koruna (approx. £830,000). Roth is currently under investigation for the incident, although it’s unclear if Audi would see a direct knock-on effect.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

News
