Ireland Is Coming To Euro Truck Simulator 2

Following confirmation of a long-awaited UK rework, SCS Software has revealed it’s working on The Isle of Ireland expansion pack
ETS2 Isle of Ireland, in-game screenshot
ETS2 Isle of Ireland, in-game screenshot

What a great time it’s been to be both a fan of Euro Truck Simulator 2 and a resident of the British Isles recently. It was confirmed recently that the UK would be getting a full and much-needed rework in the game, and now it’s been revealed that an Ireland DLC pack is in the works.

The Isle of Ireland expansion pack has been showcased for the first time, and it looks awfully pretty, doesn’t it?

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be included in the pack, offering up some delightful coastal routes to take on, narrow country lanes and an occasional bit of motorway.

So far, we’ve seen lovely shots of Giant’s Causeway, the Rock of Cashel and Benbulbin. Somewhat detailed versions of Dublin and Belfast will make an appearance as well, although we’re yet to get a full list of included locations.

No word yet either on when the Isle of Ireland expansion will be released. SCS tends to have a habit of announcing expansion packs well in advance of release, so we’re partly expecting it to arrive in 2027.

In the meantime, it’s still working away on the previously announced Nordic Horizons expansion, which will see a heavy update to Norway, Sweden and Finland. That release date is still TBC too, but 2026 seems likely at this stage.

Ireland Is Coming To Euro Truck Simulator 2

See also the UK rework, which we’d anticipate arriving ahead of the Isle of Ireland. With the country still in the same primitive state as ETS2’s launch all the way back in 2012, it’d make sense as a passage between Ireland and the rest of Europe to be up to date, we think.

Throw the long-awaited Benelux update into that mix, too, bringing updates to the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Busy time to be working at SCS Software, then. Especially considering the incoming console ports of both ETS2 and American Truck Simulator, though without release date confirmation just yet.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

