The convertible Mercedes G-Class is soon to make a return in factory-built form, but if you want one of these towering luxo-off-roaders with less roof and want it now, darn it, then there are ways to get around the wait for those with the means.

Mansory, for instance, has been building convertible G-Wagens for a while now, but let’s say your tolerances for vulgarity are just that slightest bit lower. There’s good news there, too, because long-established Mercedes tuner Brabus is getting in on the drop-top G game too.

Brabus 800 Cabrio - side

They’re still not cars for shrinking violets, though. One of the duo it’s unveiled is based on the Brabus 800, which treats the current-gen AMG G63 to a ludicrous widebody kit, loads of exterior carbon and some truly absurd 24-inch Monoblock wheels.

Then there’s the XL 800 Cabrio, which takes a similar approach but augments the car with portal axles to leave it towering over the road with 470mm of ground clearance. Oh yeah, and the exhaust tips on both light up too. What was that we were saying about vulgarity?

Brabus 800 Cabrio - rear

Both versions have had their 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8s fettled to the tune of 789bhp and 738lb ft of torque, leaving the ‘standard’ 800 Cabrio capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and topping out at an electronically-limited 149mph. Perhaps because it’s approximately the same height as an NBA player in a novelty stovepipe hat, the XL 800 sees that acceleration figure drop to 4.6 seconds, while it’s been further held back to a top speed of 130mph. Which still seems more than adequate.

The roof mechanism shared by both is an electronic soft-top setup made up of over 500 newly fabricated bits, and can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds. It leaves the G’s top completely open save for the integral roll bar.

Brabus XL 800 Cabrio - rear

No word on the cost of either of these slightly absurd creations, but if it means beating the long wait for the Mercedes-built return of the G-Class Cabriolet, we’re sure there’ll be enough people lining up. Both look ideal for some top-down cruising around Brabus Island.

