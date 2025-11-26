The BMW Z4 is one of the very last pure two-seater roadsters on sale, but in a matter of a few months, that ‘is’ will become a ‘was’ because BMW has confirmed that production of the third – and very likely final – generation of the sports car will end in March.

That, of course, means a send-off special edition, although it’s not quite as dramatic a transformation as the Final Edition of its Toyota Supra platform-mate. Instead, the Z4 Final Edition amounts to a trim package with an optional exclusive colour and some red accents.

That exclusive colour is Frozen Matt Black, although you can order the Z4 Final Edition in any other colour from the standard car’s range too. As standard, it also comes with high-gloss ‘Shadowline’ exterior trim (read: some shiny black bits) and red brake callipers. Inside, meanwhile, you get black leather seats with contrasting red stitching, a smattering of other red accents and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The Final Edition can be paired with any of the Z4’s existing powertrains – that’s the 194bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder sDrive20i and the spicy 335bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder M40i in Britain, while other markets also get a beefier 255bhp four-pot named the sDrive30i. BMW hasn’t explicitly said as much, but we assume the Final Edition can also be paired with the transformative manual gearbox ‘Handschalter’ package introduced last year.

UK pricing is TBC, but in Europe, the Final Edition is an extra €4200 (around £3700) on top of the 30i and M40i, while it’s a €7400 (around £6500) addition to the base 20i, as it also requires the addition of the non-standard M Sport package. Final Edition order books open in late January 2026, with the final cars set to be built that March.

The Z4 first arrived in 2002 as a direct replacement to the Z3, with the first generation going on to spawn a coupe as well as full-fat M versions sharing their 3.2-litre straight-six with the E46 M3. The second gen arrived in 2009, seeing a switch to a folding metal roof, and stayed in production until 2016. There was then a two-year gap until the introduction of the third-gen car, co-developed alongside the reborn Toyota Supra.

The Z4’s end, then, not only brings the curtain down on BMW’s last pure roadster, but represents another victim of a shrinking market, with the Mercedes SLK and Audi TT also having died off in the last few years. Sad times for the sports car.

