Audi Sports Car Concept Leaked Ahead Of Reveal

A little before we were supposed to see it, here’s the minimalist concept that should translate into a production sports car before long
Audi concept - front
Audi has spent the last couple of weeks teasing the centrepiece of its Munich Motor Show stand, a new sports car concept that’s said to draw heavy inspiration from the original TT. We were geared up to see it this evening, but thanks first to a now-deleted slip-up on Audi’s Canadian social media and then to some, erm, enterprising individuals on the Coche Spias forum, here it is a few hours early.

Details like the name and the powertrain are still unknown, although it’s almost certainly being pitched as an EV. While there’s evidently some TT inspiration there in the overall proportions, curved roofline, and staunchly geometric six-spoke wheels, it’s not the only piece of source material.

Audi concept - side
Its silver colour, almost reminiscent of bare aluminium, brings to mind the 1991 Avus Quattro concept, while its small, boxy grille feels like a minimalist reinterpretation of the one found on the Grand Prix racers built in the 1930s by Audi’s predecessor, Auto Union. These cars have both featured heavily in teaser material around the concept.

Rather unsurprisingly, the concept’s sheer, flat surfaces, upright nose and tail and slender lighting units are already drawing comparisons to another recent concept car in some of the online chatter we’ve seen – the Jaguar Type 00. We doubt this is going to cause quite as much of a stir as the big pink car, but it’s possible we’re witnessing the birth of a new design trend here.

Audi concept - overhead
Like most concepts, this is likely intended to give us a glimpse at the next phase of Audi’s design language. However, the company’s CEO, Gernot Döllner, has previously hinted that it won’t show concept cars without production intent, suggesting that a production version could arrive within the next few years. It’ll potentially share underpinnings with the upcoming electric Porsche 718.

That’ll fill a sports car-shaped gap in Audi’s lineup left by the recent departures of both the TT and R8, but if this concept does morph into a production car, it’ll look very different to what came before. Expect to find out more this evening.

