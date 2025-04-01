6 Of The Worst April Fools' Jokes Car Manufacturers Made This Year

Ah, April Fools’, the one day of the year when everyone becomes a comedian. Oh, look, your shoes are untied. Got you! There’s a spider under your foot. Ha! My girlfriend left me. Wait…

Anyway, back to the point, it’s also a tricky news day for anyone trying to do some serious car journalism, with a sea of manufacturers putting out some corporate-planned press releases to get us all laughing. Ha!

Some are better than others, but none are ever truly good. We’re rounding up the worst we’ve seen today.

Honda catnip seats

Honda Catnip seats, April Fools'

In the words of Honda, this ‘pawsome new technology’ is designed to make it easier to get a cat into your car. How? With catnip infused into the seats.

Sure, that would probably make it easier to get your furry friend into the car, but good luck surviving their claws once you try and drag them out of it.

Volkswagen offering a free tattoo with every new car

Volkswagen tattoos, April Fools'

See also 10 Cool Used British Cars For Under £10,000

Ordered a new Volkswagen today? Good news: you’ll get a bonus tattoo to go with it, today only.

Rather than a pre-set selection, Volkswagen says customers can have whatever they want as long as it’s related to VW. Be that the logo, a celebration for the Golf GTi’s 50th anniversary, or maybe just a Lupo.

Presumably, that doesn’t extend to a B5 Passat’s instrument cluster with a check engine light on.

Skoda’s customisable LED grille messages

Skoda, April Fools' 2025

Skoda has imagined a world where Enyaq and Elroq owners can communicate with their loved ones via the means of the grille.

It supposedly works by detecting when the key fob is nearby and spells out a message on LED lights. You could put something like ‘I love you’, ‘Don’t forget to take the bins out’ or ‘You absolute…’ wait, no, we won’t finish that one.

Chopstick holders

Omoda and Jaecoo chopstick holders, April Fools'

If you’re the kind of person who rocks up to Wagamamas with your own set of chopsticks, then the Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo chopstick holder have the thing for you. Well, if it was real.

Placed alongside the infotainment screen, the chopstick holders are an £82.69 accessory. Funny.

Suzuki Slimny

Now, that’s some good content. Take note, everyone else.

BMW M2 Dakar and M3 Touring GT3

BMW M2 Dakar April Fools' joke - front

We’re actually sad this is an attempt at a joke, and BMW isn’t really building an M2 Dakar nor an M3 Touring GT3 race car. So sad, we’ve given both their own story. Please stop making cool things a joke, manufacturers.