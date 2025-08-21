Moza Has Revealed Its Most Powerful Sim Racing Wheelbase Yet

R25 Ultra promises a sustained peak of 25Nm of force and features customisable RGB lightning
Looking at a Moza Racing R21 wheelbase and thinking ‘21Nm of torque is great and all, but I actually would prefer 25Nm because I am the world’s henchest human being’ or something like that? Well, good news, Moza just unveiled its most powerful direct drive base yet.

This is the R25 Ultra, which, you guessed it, comes with the promise of a sustained peak output of 25Nm. Our biceps are wincing at the thought of it already.

While the power figure is the obvious headline, the more interesting features, in our opinion, lie in the small details. It features what Moza describes as a ‘next-generation flat-wire’ motor, promising zero cogging, which is to say it should completely avoid unwanted and unexpected jerky movements at low speed that can occur on its existing hardware.

That’s paired with a 21-bit magnetic encoder and the promise of the fastest torque response on the market, both of which should offer more granular detail in the feedback itself.

While that’s all good under the skin details, the most obvious new addition to the R25 (as well as the lower-output new R21) is RGB lighting, which can be customised to provide telemetry output. Be that a shift indicator, signalling flags, a traction control indicator and a bunch of other options.

Although not yet on sale, Moza has listed the R25 Ultra at £899 before shipping. The new R21 cuts that to £699, although both come as standalone bases without pedals or a wheel.

With that in mind, you may also be interested in Moza’s new Porsche wheel. We’re waiting for a full lowdown on details to emerge, but we do know it’ll feature an absolute plethora of controls, three sets of carbon fibre paddles and a three-inch HD display. No word yet on pricing or availability, though, so stay tuned for that.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

